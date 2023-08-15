Biden has given the green game away

President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act has been revealed as a green giveaway dressed up as industrial policy - AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The cat is out of the bag. After months of Republicans insisting that the Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) was nothing more than a green giveaway, the President himself has admitted as much.

“The Inflation Reduction Act,” he said, speaking at a fundraiser in Utah, “I wish I hadn’t called it that, because it has less to do with reducing inflation than it does to do with dealing with providing for alternatives that generate economic growth”.

By “alternatives” the President likely had in mind alternative sources of energy. The IRA was sold to economists as an industrial policy, yet one look under the hood shows that it was actually the infamous Green New Deal watered down and repackaged.

For every $1 the IRA allocates in loans and subsidies to manufacturing, it could end up spending around $6 on green energy and environmental programmes.

The goals of green policy and industrial policy could not be more opposed to one another. The core goal of modern American industrial policy appears to be onshoring manufacturing that has been lost to countries with lower labour costs.

The cheap loans and subsidies provided to domestic manufacturing are designed to plug the wage gap between richer and poorer countries.

Reshoring manufacturing can, so the argument goes, provide a country with greater security and reduce trade deficits, potentially placing the economy on a more stable long-run footing.

We see this most clearly in the case of Britain where onerous trade deficits can put downward pressure on sterling, increasing the price of imports and reducing living standards.

Green policy, on the other hand, does not seek to rebalance trade or shore up the domestic industrial base. Instead, it aims at forcefully changing the consumption habits of the population.

The reason that the green companies are not viable without cheap loans and subsidies has nothing to do with relative labour costs; rather they are not viable simply because consumer choices dictate that their products are not desired.

Take the infamous example of Solyndra, a California-based manufacturer of solar cells that received $535m in loan guarantees from the green component of the Obama Administration’s “American Recovery and Reinvestment Act” (ARRA) stimulus.

The company billed itself as having a new technology that could make better solar cells, but markets clearly thought their technology was not up to scratch.

The capital allocation the Obama Administration’s ARRA programme produced was predictably poor - KEVIN LAMARQUE/Reuters

In 2011, only two years after taking half a billion dollars in guaranteed loan, Solyndra filed for bankruptcy.

This is not surprising and speaks to a broader problem: functional industrial policy should be as simple as possible to attach concrete metrics to. For example, in undertaking basic import substitution the government would identify a sector where the country imports a lot of products.

It would check the wage differential between the domestic producer and the foreign producer and plug the gap with subsidies and loans. With green stimulus, there is no simple way to make these judgements and so cronyism and lobbying are all but inevitable.

The green component of the Obama Administration’s ARRA stimulus is a case in point. A 2013 paper argued that the amount of money spent on lobbying was strongly predictive of the amount of lending the green companies would receive.

And the amount of lending well-targeted lobbying spending could release was enormous. For example, according to the report, one company stumped up around $10.7m in lobbying between 2007 and 2012, and walked away with $5.2 billion in loan guarantees. Another firm saw $2.8bn unlocked for only $1.65m spent on lobbying, or $1,684 in loans for every $1 spent on lobbying.

The capital allocation this produced was predictably poor. The 2013 study found that, out of 26 large loans granted by the Obama Department of Energy, 22 of them were for projects rated “junk” by credit agencies.

The entire loan portfolio had an average rating of BB-, meaning that it was below investment grade. Attempts to force consumers to behave in a way that produces green utopia while telling them the goal is to get prices down is not just disingenuous politics, it is extremely expensive.

A portfolio with a BB- rating is likely to experience a default rate of around 25pc over the course of its lifetime.

In Britain, there is already an active debate on industrial policy, assisted by the country’s persistent current account deficits. The Labour Party, sensing an opening, is offering a “new industrial strategy” for a “fairer, greener future”.

As with Biden’s administration, we again see the bait and switch of industrial language used to push green agendas.

The Tories are not immune from this. Earlier this year former Energy Minister Chris Skidmore published his Net Zero Review.

As with many green advocates, Skidmore promises that aggressively pursuing Net Zero “puts us at an economic advantage globally”.

Yet green policies are aimed at restructuring consumption among the population to reduce the carbon footprint of consumers. There is good reason to suspect they will not magically generate prosperity or address serious macroeconomic problems.

Free marketeers and proponents of industrial policy should be united in rejecting this new green spending.

The free marketeers should lead the way by highlighting the terrible record of capital allocation these sorts of subsidies have, while advocates of industrial policy should recognise that the rank cronyism and waste these policies produce will almost certainly discredit industrial policy itself.

This isn’t about squashing any and all efforts to decarbonise, and there is a role for government in lowering emissions. It’s about ensuring we find the most cost effective way of getting there.

