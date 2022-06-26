Biden and G-7 leaders to discuss new sanctions on Russia, inflation, supply chain issues

ELMAU, GERMANY — Inflation, supply chain disruptions and Russian sanctions will be on the agenda on the first day of the Group of Seven summit, which President Joe Biden is attending this week alongside the leaders of France, Germany, Canada, the UK, Italy and Japan.

G-7 leaders will discuss new ways to crack down on Russian President Vladimir Putin for his invasion into Ukraine, the White House says, and announce the launch of an infrastructure initiative that is meant to help low- and middle-income countries address their development problems better.

The latest

Punishing Putin: G-7 nations will be looking for additional ways to weaken Russia's economy and discipline Putin.

It's a balancing act: Leaders will also discuss how they can bring down oil prices and minimize Russian retaliation against countries that abide by sanctions.

What's complicating their decisions: Russia has already slowed the flow of gas to European countries that rely on the nation with large oil reserves, sparking fears of an energy crisis on the continent next winter.

What's about to happen

What they're considering: A source familiar with the discussions said the U.S. plans to ban imports of Russian gold. Other G-7 nations are expected to follow suit.

What they are saying

"They'll do a signals check before the summit, and they'll continue to closely coordinate, as they have been, on supporting Ukraine, holding Russia accountable, and, of course, other important priorities between the two of us," National Security Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told reporters on Saturday.

Other takeaways

President Biden's first bilateral meeting of his weeklong trip will be with Germany's Olaf Scholz, a relatively newer leader who replaced longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel late last year.

Want to know more? Here's what you missed

World leaders will hold sessions on a range of challenges while in Germany.

More: Biden to meet with G-7 leaders in Europe amid global economic crisis, conflict with Russia

More: US wants farmers to boost wheat production amid a global food shortage due to the Ukraine war. They can't afford to

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden and G-7 leaders discuss new sanctions on Russia, inflation