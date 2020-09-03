Biden focuses on Jacob Blake, Trump touts police, and other takeaways from dueling Kenosha visits

WASHINGTON – Seeking a contrast with President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden traveled to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday to highlight a different dimension of the wave of violent protests that has upended the embattled city over a police shooting of a Black man.

Shortly after he and his wife, Jill Biden, arrived in Milwaukee, Biden spoke to Jacob Blake, a Black man who was left paralyzed after a white police officer shot him seven times on Aug. 23, and met with members of his family for 90 minutes.

“He talked about how nothing was going to defeat him, how whether he walked again or not, he wasn’t going to give up,” Biden said of his conversation with Blake during a gathering of community members at a Kenosha church.

The former vice president struck a more optimistic tone as he sought to allay tensions over violent protests that erupted after police shot Blake, and led to the death of two protesters by a suspected vigilante shooter.

“What I came away with was the overwhelming sense of resilience and optimism that they have about the kind of response they’re getting," he said of the Blake family.

Blake's attorney, Ben Crump, said Biden and his wife's conversation focused on "changing the disparate treatment of minorities in police interactions, the impact of selecting Kamala Harris as a Black woman as his running mate, and Vice President Biden's plans for change."

Biden's visit came two days after the president traveled to Kenosha to promote his own message about the ongoing protests over racial justice and police brutality – a trip that did not include a visit with the Blake family.

The president said he wouldn't meet with the family because they requested their lawyers be involved, which Trump said was "inappropriate."

Trump has sought to blame Democrats for the civil unrest, painting Kenosha's protests as an example of the "anti-police and "anti-American riots" that would continue if he isn't re-elected.

While Biden focused much of his trip on the racial injustice that led to recent upheaval, Trump used his trip to praise members of the National Guard and local law enforcement for quelling the unrest.

The former vice president assailed Trump for failing to show leadership through a string of crises the country is facing and said he "legitimized a dark side of human nature” in his response to the 2017 white nationalists rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where one counterprotester was killed.

“I made a mistake about something. I thought you could defeat hate. It only hides,” he said.

Here are several other key moments from Biden and Trump's trips to Kenosha this week:

The governor didn't want Trump or Biden there

Biden's and Trump's visits weren't exactly embraced by local officials. While Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., accompanied Trump on his visit, Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers stated he didn't want either the president or Biden visiting the area.

"Candidates can make their own decisions," Evers said in a call with reporters on Thursday. "I would prefer that no one be here."

Evers urged the president to cancel his trip while the city recovered from last week's wave of violence that left a Black man paralyzed after a police shooting, two protesters dead and a trail of destruction.

“I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing,” Evers wrote in a letter to the president on Sunday. “I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together.”

But Evers, who has endorsed Biden, said he did not write a letter to the former vice president but made his position clear in a phone call.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian shared those concerns, telling reporters "Kenosha needs peace and needs to heal and needs people to allow us to do that." The local head of the NAACP said no politicians should visit because tensions were running high.

But Biden said he spoke to city leaders and the governor’s staff in planning the visit, with a goal of bringing factions of the community together.

