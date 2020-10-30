Biden farms for crucial votes in Trump Country

By P.J. Huffstutter and Tom Polansek

(Reuters) - By planting a sign in early October supporting Joe Biden on a country road near her Minnesota dairy farm, Meg Stuedemann initially stood out from her neighbors.

The 54-year-old, who runs Derrydale Farm in Belle Plaine with her husband, supports the former vice president, a Democrat, for president because of his pledges to combat climate change and promote renewable energy.

Signs for Biden's Republican rival, President Donald Trump, still prevail in their part of rural south-central Minnesota. But as the Nov. 3 Election Day nears, more Biden signs have cropped up, Stuedemann said, dotting the countryside with blue.

"Out here, you feel like you're alone in supporting Biden," said Stuedemann, who doesn't recall seeing a single sign for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton four years ago. "But then you look around and begin to realize, you're not. Each sign you see, you sit up a little straighter and think, 'Maybe things are going to change.'"

Biden's campaign is making inroads in rural America, striving to peel off voters in conservative communities that went heavily for Trump in 2016 over Clinton. That's one reason the former vice president is stumping in Iowa and Wisconsin on Friday, and in Pennsylvania and Georgia in the precious last days of the race.

Although Biden is unlikely to capture majorities of rural voters, who surveys show strongly favor Trump, his campaign sees cutting into the president's margins as essential in battleground states where the candidates are polling even or are separated by single digits.

"You cannot win the presidential race if you ignore rural voters," Tom Vilsack, a former Iowa governor and U.S. agriculture secretary who is campaigning for Biden, told Reuters.

Trump's campaign is seeking to energize these and other voters in his base, touching down this week in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, where he narrowly won in 2016, and visiting Iowa earlier in the month.

"We've had a permanent presence in key states around the country for years that has allowed us and the president to connect with rural voters on a personal level about the issues that matter," Samantha Zager, deputy national press secretary for the Trump campaign, said in a statement.

"As a result, the Trump campaign is confident that we'll win with rural Americans, and we're not ceding any ground because we know Biden's failed record on trade and his plans to destroy rural access to health care would disproportionately hurt these hardworking families."

Polls point to some openings for Democrats. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, for instance, reveals that the number of rural Americans who believe the country is headed in the "right direction" dropped from 41% in March to less than a third in mid-October.

In 2016, Clinton's campaign largely surrendered farm-state voters to Republicans, helping to fuel Trump's White House win, as well as sweeps of the House and Senate. Biden's team is determined not to make the same mistake.

In Iowa and Wisconsin - where Trump beat Clinton in 2016 by nearly 10 percentage points and less than 1 point, respectively - Biden's campaign has touted his support for corn-based biofuels for weeks on rural radio and local television stations. [L1N29B1Q9]

Biofuel plants are an important source of demand for farmers' corn, used to make ethanol. Trump's Environmental Protection Agency has angered growers by exempting oil refiners from requirements to add ethanol to their gasoline.

When the cash-strapped Trump campaign canceled millions of dollars in TV advertisements in Iowa last month, the Biden campaign snapped up those spots, according to Biden’s advisers. Among their goals: to reach farmers spending long days inside their combines as they harvest their corn and soybeans.

And as former President Barack Obama's campaign did in 2008, the Biden campaign set up rural councils in six battleground states, dedicating staff to work on rural messaging and voter outreach. By reviving the councils abandoned by the Clinton campaign, Democrats hope to be competitive in legislative and local races as well as the presidential contest.





CRACKS IN THE FORTRESS

Rural America remains Trump country. Nationally, voters who identify as living in rural areas support Trump over Biden by 19 percentage points, up from a 14-point advantage in March, according to Reuters/Ipsos polls.

