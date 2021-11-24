Joe and Jill Biden, family are spending Thanksgiving on Nantucket

CAPE COD, Massachusetts – President Joe Biden will spend his Thanksgiving on Nantucket.

Biden and his family will continue a decades-long family tradition of celebrating Turkey Day on the island off Cape Cod. He last spent the holiday there in 2019, when he was campaigning for the Democratic nomination for president. In 2020, Biden enjoyed Thanksgiving at his Delaware home.

The family arrived on Tuesday evening and will return to Washington on Sunday.

The first family will stay at the home of their friend, David Rubenstein, as they have done previously, the White House said.

According to the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror, a U.S. Air Force cargo plane dropped off at least two SUVs on the island on Nov. 15.

Nantucket Memorial Airport on Friday announced heightened security measures from Tuesday to Sunday, with temporary changes to screening requirements for passengers, flight crews and transient general aviation, according to a release posted on the airport's website. Temporary flight restrictions will also be in effect.

Presidential vacations are not new on the Cape and Islands.

President John F. Kennedy and the Kennedy family are long-associated with Hyannisport on the Cape. President Barack Obama spent several summer vacations on Martha's Vineyard while in office, and subsequently purchased a home in Edgartown on the island. President Bill Clinton also vacationed on the Vineyard while he was in office.

