Biden’s failure to convince voters on economy may be Trump’s winning card

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his "Bidenomics" economic plan - ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP

Politicians on this side of the Atlantic look on with envy at the economic growth being presided over by President Joe Biden.

Current forecasts show that the US economy will expand by 2.4pc this year, which is a far cry higher than the 0.5pc growth rate expected in Britain.

Given this disparity, one could forgive President Biden for being somewhat perplexed by voters berating him for America’s recent economic performance.

“It is pretty clear Biden is not getting the credit for it,” says Erin Caddell, group director of consultancy Global Counsel.

“His approval rating is 40pc, which is even lower than Donald Trump’s was at this stage of his presidency. Trump had a 44pc approval rating at this same point in his first term.”

Perhaps underpinning this is what lies beyond America’s headline GDP rate, as evidence shows that financial pain among households could derail Biden’s chances at the polls.

Firstly, despite inflation falling dramatically in the US, this does not mean people immediately feel the benefits.

The pace at which prices are rising has slowed from more than 9pc at last year’s peak to 3.2pc in October.

However, costs are still rising in dollars and cents, meaning households have felt little relief.

“You can say that inflation has come down from 10pc to 3pc, but a family at the grocery store does not compare prices to last month, they compare it to 18 months ago,” says Caddell.

“The prices of a lot of things – food, a car, anything – is up, so it feels like the hangover from Covid is lasting a long time.”

Inevitably, the President risks bearing blame from voters.

“It is pretty easy to connect that to the Biden administration’s activities in his first few years,” says Caddell. “They spent a whole ton of money on post-Covid relief which may well have been responsible for pushing up these prices.”

The Fed has also raised interest rates rapidly to target inflation.

This appears to be working but indebted households are hardly going to be grateful for higher interest payments.

It all adds to their cost of living and makes it harder to make those debt-fuelled purchases that dominated the pre-Covid era of low borrowing costs.

Paul Mortimer-Lee, fellow at the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR), says this makes a huge difference for households.

“If you are an American, you want a house and you definitely need a car – they cannot afford the stuff that matters to them the most,” he says.

“Interest rates affect the cost of living a lot. The fact that rates have gone up is terrible for the 99pc. It is really bad news.

“They cannot borrow to get the car they want, which is too expensive anyway, and they cannot borrow to get the house they want, which is also too expensive. So why should people be happy?”

Initially, households were able to shrug off much of the higher cost of living, at least when it came to day-to-day spending.

During the pandemic, household spending plunged as families had little option but to stay at home and workers saved money on their commutes.

On top of that, the US Government sent out cheques to households while much of the economy was shut down.

This meant families were able to save cash, with the San Francisco Fed estimating that so-called “excess savings” peaked at a total of $2.1 trillion in August 2021.

Understandably, consumers were quick to spend once lockdowns ended, which helped fuel America’s economic bounceback.

However, that stack of savings is now almost gone. The Fed said in October that just $350bn of the $2.1 trillion remained.

As a result, Andrew Hollenhorst, an economist at Citi, says pressure on households is beginning to show: “Rising credit card delinquencies suggest that individuals are becoming more stretched.”

Then comes the jobs market.

As with their bank balances, workers experienced a boom in the wake of the pandemic as the unemployment rate fell to 3.6pc by April 2022, down from 14.7pc two years earlier.

However, the pace of the improvement has slowed, and workers are beginning to take notice.

From a peak of more than 12m vacancies in March 2022, the number of US jobs on offer has recently fallen to 8.7m.

This remains well above pre-pandemic levels but represents the lowest number of posts available since March 2021, when Covid was still a threat.

A cooler jobs market means workers are distinctly less confident about finding new, and possibly better-paid, roles.

The “quit rate”, which measures those resigning from their jobs, jumped to a record high of 3pc in late 2021 and early 2022.

This has since been cut to 2.3pc, closing in on pre-Covid levels.

However, perhaps what is more worrying is that some experts believe America’s economic data might just be plain wrong.

Tim Drayson, head of economics at Legal and General Investment Management, says: “The perception on the ground is that the economy is not as good as the GDP numbers suggest.

“I suspect at some point there will be some downward revisions. I am not saying the US has been in recession over the past year, but I think growth has been more lacklustre than the headline numbers have appeared to show.”

If growth does appear to be slowing, it remains unclear what Biden can do to fix it.

So far, he has pinned his presidency to some remarkably expensive policies, including the Inflation Reduction Act which is expected to spend well over $1 trillion on climate investments.

Given this huge outlay, the International Monetary Fund predicts the US is on track to borrow at least 7pc of GDP per year indefinitely.

“It is pretty clear the messaging on Bidenomics that everything is great is not working,” says Caddell.

“So I think early next year, assuming Trump secures the Republican nomination, the Biden campaign will say, ‘we’re doing all this with the economy, but remember Trump is a really bad guy, he was bad last time and he would be worse next time’.”

Gary Langer, president of Langer Research Associates, says that regardless of short-term ups and downs in the data, the longer-term picture is one of sustained economic pain for a significant share of voters.

After accounting for inflation, real-terms pay has fallen over the past four decades for the average American man without a university degree, he notes, with the recent burst in inflation a painful new experience for those already struggling.

“The reason a substantial majority of Americans feel like they’re doing less well is because it is true. And that has not only been true for the last year or two or five or 10, but for the last 40,” he says.

“That in many ways is an abrogation of the American dream.”

