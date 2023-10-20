Biden makes case for war aid to Israel and Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has said world history is at "an inflection point" as he made the case for a "smart investment" of billions of dollars in wartime aid for Ukraine and Israel.

In a rare Oval Office speech, he said Hamas and Russia "both want to annihilate a neighbouring democracy".

Mr Biden said he would send an "urgent" funding request - expected to be $105bn (£87bn) - to Congress on Friday.

But the House of Representatives has no leader and can't approve any spending.

Mr Biden's primetime address to the nation from the White House on Thursday evening was just the second in his presidency.

It came a day after his whirlwind trip to Israel following the attacks by Hamas on 7 October.

Mr Biden said the requested emergency assistance would "pay dividends for American security for generations".

When international aggression goes unchecked, the president argued, it only causes "more chaos and death and more destruction".

The White House has not yet officially released details about the expected aid package.

But a source familiar with the request told the BBC's US partner CBS News it would include:

$60bn for Ukraine and replenishing US stockpiles

$14bn for Israel

$10bn for humanitarian efforts

$7bn for the Indo-Pacific region, including Taiwan

$14bn for the US border security

US assistance would "sharpen Israel's qualitative edge" and boost its military capabilities, said Mr Biden.

But he also took great care to stress his sympathy for the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza, as well as talking about meeting the families of Israeli and US victims of the Hamas attacks.

Democrats hope that by tying the different aid packages together they can win support for Ukraine funding, which some Republicans oppose.

But the funding request will arrive at an effectively frozen Congress, as House Republicans have been unable to elect a Speaker to replace Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted in a right-wing revolt more than two weeks ago.

Mr Biden, who is a Democrat, did not explicitly address the political dysfunction, but acknowledged "divisions at home".

"We have to get past them," he said. "We can't let petty, partisan, angry politics get in the way of our responsibility as a great nation.

"We cannot and will not let terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like Putin win. I refuse to let that happen."

Mr Biden's speech made clear he firmly believes it is America's responsibility to stand up for democracy around the world.

He aimed to explain to American citizens why they should care about foreign wars thousands of miles away.

But it is unclear if spending the package would pass Congress, even with a Speaker.

The Republican leader of the Senate has indicated willingness to take up the measure, but there is opposition within the party.

Eight Republicans, led by Kansas Senator Roger Marshall, wrote in a letter: "These are two separate and unrelated conflicts and it would be wrong to leverage support of aid to Israel in an attempt to get additional aid for Ukraine across the finish line."

Ohio Republican Senator JD Vance, who opposes further aid to Ukraine, called Mr Biden's linking of the two conflicts "disgusting".

"He's using dead children in Israel to sell his disastrous Ukraine policy to skeptical Americans," he posted on X, formerly Twitter, after the speech.

In the 15-minute address, Mr Biden strongly condemned any acts of hatred against Jews or Muslims in the US.

He condemned the fatal stabbing of six-year-old Palestinian-American Wadea al-Fayoume in Chicago this week.

"We must without equivocation denounce anti-Semitism," he said. "We must also without equivocation denounce Islamophobia."

After the speech, Mr Biden and his wife Jill spoke to Wadea's father and uncle and "expressed their deepest condolences" to the family, the White House said.

Shortly before the speech, a US Navy warship in the Red Sea shot down three cruise missiles and several drones that were fired from Yemen and could have been aimed at Israel, said American officials.

"We cannot say for certain what these missiles and drones were targeting, but they were launched from Yemen heading north along the Red Sea, potentially towards targets in Israel," Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told reporters.

It came as American bases in Iraq and Syria were being targeted by drone attacks.

Meanwhile Israel stepped up its attacks in Gaza after Mr Biden's departure and ahead of an anticipated ground assault.

Israel's defence minister told troops on Thursday gathered near the border that they will soon see Gaza from "the inside".