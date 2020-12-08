Biden Expected to Pick Retired Gen. Lloyd Austin to Run Pentagon

Larry Downing/Reuters

President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate Lloyd Austin, a retired four-star Army general with deep experience in the Middle East, t0 become the first Black secretary of defense, according to multiple reports.

The selection of Austin, who has only been out of uniform for four years, would require a waiver from Congress to bypass legal requirements for keeping the Pentagon under civilian control. That would continue a pattern established by President Trump in 2017, when Trump selected Austin’s predecessor at U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), Ret. Gen. James Mattis, for the position.

Austin’s tenure in uniform is likely to prompt sharp questioning from the Senate. As the final commander of the 2003-11 occupation of Iraq, he favored a large residual force of 24,000 troops, something both the Obama administration and the Iraqi parliament considered untenable. Advocacy of a residual force could become a factor next year, as the U.S. is committed through a deal with the Taliban to withdraw from Afghanistan entirely by May 2021.

When President Obama returned the U.S. to war in Iraq three years later, against the so-called Islamic State, Austin, now the CENTCOM commander, had to testify that a $500 million program to raise a Syrian Arab militia had yielded only “four or five” recruits, despite a Pentagon forecast of 5,000. As well, Austin’s estimates of ISIS’ troop strength varied widely.

Austin is a less likely figure to run the Pentagon than one of the candidates he edged out, former Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Michele Flournoy. Flournoy had strong support from the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, Rep. Adam Smith (D-CA), as well as from many Pentagon and national security veterans.

But the whiteness of Biden’s announced Cabinet created pressure, including from the Congressional Black Caucus, to break a racial glass ceiling at the Defense Department ahead of a gender glass ceiling there. Politico first reported Austin’s selection on Monday night.

The Biden transition did not comment for this story. As early as Thanksgiving week, two people familiar with Biden’s thinking told The Daily Beast they were vetting the retired general for the job.

Austin’s ties to the defense industry he will oversee are also likely to attract scrutiny in his confirmation hearings. He’s on the board of directors of Raytheon, one of the largest defense contractors. And as The Daily Beast reported on Monday, Austin, along with Flournoy, is a “D.C. Partner” of a capital-investment firm that acquires defense-relevant companies, Pine Island Capital Partners. Last month, two progressive Democrats, Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) and Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI), urged Biden not to appoint a defense industry-tied secretary, painting such a person as part of “the mistaken nominations of the Trump era.”

—Erin Banco contributed reporting

