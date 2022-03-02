What Biden is saying about Ukraine, Putin in his first State of the Union address to Congress: live remarks

President Joe Biden is giving his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday. The speech starts at 9 p.m.

Biden is speaking about several of his administration's priorities that are stalled in the Senate, including voting rights legislation and the Build Back Better infrastructure bill.

He also addressed Russia's ongoing invasion into Ukraine, inflation and other challenges facing the nation.

Here's a transcript of Biden's speech released by the White House ahead of the State of the Union. USA TODAY is publishing a live transcript of Biden's address, updating it periodically as he speaks:

Madam Speaker, Madam Vice President, our First Lady and Second Gentleman. Members of Congress and the Cabinet. Justices of the Supreme Court. My fellow Americans.

President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union Address to Congress in the Capitol on March 01, 2022 in Washington, DC. During his first State of the Union address, Biden spoke on his administration’s efforts to lead a global response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, work to curb inflation, and bring the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year COVID-19 kept us apart. This year we're finally together again.

Tonight, we meet as Democrats, Republicans, Independents. But most importantly as Americans. With a duty to one another, to America, to the American people to the Constitution and with an unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny.

Six days ago, Russia’s Vladimir Putin sought to shake the very foundations of the free world thinking he could make it bend to his menacing ways. But he badly miscalculated.

He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead, he met with a wall of strength he never anticipated or imagined.

He met the Ukrainian people.

From President Zelenskyy to every Ukrainian, their fearlessness, their courage, their determination, literally inspires the world.

Groups of citizens blocking tanks with their bodies. Everyone from students to retirees to teachers turned soldiers defending their homeland.

And in this struggle, President Zelenskyy said in his speech to the European Parliament “Light will win over darkness.” The Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States (Oksana Markarova) is here tonight sitting with the first lady.

Let each of us, if you’re able to stand, stand and send an unmistakable signal to the world. To Ukraine.

We, the United States of America stand with the Ukrainian people. Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving.

And the cost, the threats to the America, and America, to the world keeps rising.

That’s why the NATO Alliance was created, to secure peace and stability in Europe after World War 2.

President Joe Biden arrives to deliver his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington.

The United States is a member along with 29 other nations. It matters. American diplomacy matters. American resolve matters.

Putin’s latest attack on Ukraine was premeditated and totally unprovoked. He rejected repeated – repeated – efforts at diplomacy. He thought the West and NATO wouldn’t respond. And he thought he could divide us at home, in this chamber and this nation. He thought he could divide us in Europe as well. But Putin was wrong. We are ready. We are united, and that’s what we did. We stayed united.

We prepared extensively and carefully.

We spent months building coalitions of other freedom-loving nations in Europe and the Americas, from the Americas to Asia and African continents to confront Putin.

Like many of you, I spent countless hours unifying our European allies. We shared with the world in advance what we knew Putin was planning and precisely how he would try to falsify and justify his aggression.

We countered Russia’s lies with the truth, and now that he has acted, the free world is holding him accountable, along with twenty-seven members of the European Union including France, Germany, Italy, as well as countries like the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand and many others – even Switzerland –are inflicting pain on Russia and supporting the people of Ukraine. Putin is now isolated from the world more than he has ever been.

Together, along with our allies, we are right now enforcing powerful economic sanctions. We’re cutting off Russia’s largest banks from the international financial system. Preventing Russia’s central bank from defending the Russian Ruble, making Putin’s $630 Billion “war fund” worthless.

We’re choking Russia’s access, we’re choking Russia’s access to technology that will sap its economic strength and weaken its military for years to come.

Tonight I say to the Russian oligarchs and the corrupt leaders who bilked billions of dollars off this violent regime no more. I mean it.

The United States Department of Justice is assembling a dedicated task force to go after the crimes of the Russian oligarchs.

US Vice President Kamala Harris and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) look on as US President Joe Biden arrives to deliver his first State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 1, 2022.

We are joining with European allies to find and seize their yachts, their luxury apartments, their private jets. We’re coming for your ill-begotten gains.

And tonight I’m announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American air space to all Russian flights – further isolating Russia – and adding an additional squeeze on their economy. He has no idea what’s coming.

The Ruble has already lost 30% of its value. The Russian stock market has lost 40% of its value, and trading remains suspended. The Russian economy is reeling, and Putin alone is the one to blame.

Together with our allies, we’re providing support to the Ukrainians in their fight for freedom. Military assistance, economic assistance, humanitarian assistance. We’re giving more than $1 billion in direct assistance to Ukraine, and we’ll continue to aid the Ukrainian people as they defend their country and help ease their suffering.

But let me be clear. Our forces are not engaged and will not engage in a conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine. Our forces are not going to Europe to fight Ukraine, but to defend our NATO Allies in the event that Putin decides to keep moving west.

For that purpose, we’ve mobilized American ground forces, air squadrons, ship deployments to protect NATO countries including Poland, Romania, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

And as I’ve made crystal clear, the United States and our Allies will defend every inch of territory that is NATO territory with the full force of our collective power, every single inch.

And we’re clear-eyed. Ukrainians are fighting back with pure courage. But the next few days, weeks and months will be hard on them. Putin has unleashed violence and chaos. But while he may make gains on the battlefield – he will pay a continuing high price over the long run.

And a pound of Ukrainian people, a proud, proud people, pound for pound ready to fight with every inch of energy they have. They’ve known 30 years of independence, have repeatedly shown that they will not tolerate anyone who tries to take their country backwards.

To all Americans, I will be honest with you, as I’ve always promised I would be. A Russian dictator, invading a foreign country, has costs around the world.

And I’m taking robust action to make sure the pain of our sanctions is targeted at Russian economy. And that we use every tool at our disposal to protect American businesses and consumers.

Tonight, I can announce the United States has worked with 30 other countries to release 60 million barrels of oil from reserves around the world.

America will lead that effort, releasing 30 million barrels from our own Strategic Petroleum Reserve. And we stand ready to do more if necessary, united with our allies.

These steps will help blunt gas prices here at home, but I know news about what’s happening can seem alarming to all Americans.

But I want you to know we’re going to be okay. We’re going to be okay.

When the history of this era is written Putin’s war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger.

While it shouldn’t have taken something so terrible for people around the world to see what’s at stake now everyone sees it clearly.

We see the unity among leaders of nations, a more unified Europe, a more unified West. We see unity among the people who are gathering in cities, in large crowds around the world, even in Russia, to demonstrate their support for the people of Ukraine.

In the battle between democracy and autocracies, democracies are rising to the moment, and the world is clearly choosing the side of peace and security.

This is the real test. It’s going to take time. So let us continue to draw inspiration from the iron will of the Ukrainian people. To our fellow Ukrainian Americans who forged a deep bond that connects our two nations, we stand with you. We stand with you.

Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he’ll never gain the hearts and souls of the Ukrainian people.

He’ll never extinguish their love of freedom, and he will never – never – weaken the resolve of the free world.

