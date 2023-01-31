Biden to end COVID-19 emergency declarations on May 11

Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY
·3 min read

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration is winding down the treatment of COVID-19 as an emergency, restructuring how the federal government will respond to the pandemic that is entering its fourth year.

The administration plans to end both the national emergency and public health emergency on May 11.

That announcement came in a message to Congress about measures House Republicans are considering this week to end those emergency declarations immediately.

The administration wants to wait until May to end the emergencies because Republicans' "abrupt end" would create "wide-ranging chaos and uncertainty throughout the health care system," the White House said.

Tens of millions of Americans could be at risk of abruptly losing their health insurance and others could lose access to telehealth services. States could lose billions of dollars in extra funding they've been receiving, Hospitals and nursing homes that have relied on flexibilities wouldn't have time to retrain staff and establish new billing procedures, according to the White House.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said there's no need to wait until May because "the vast majority of Americans have returned to work and resumed their lives months ago."

Live updates: House GOP to probe Biden's family; Tyre Nichols' parents to attend State of the Union

Coming up: House Speaker McCarthy to meet President Biden on Wednesday to discuss debt ceiling, spending cuts

President Joe Biden takes off his mask as he starts to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Biden was returning to working in the Oval Office after recovering from COVID-19. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden takes off his mask as he starts to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Biden was returning to working in the Oval Office after recovering from COVID-19. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

COVID was on track to be the third leading cause of death in 2022 for the third year in a row, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan health research organization.

But the public panic over the pandemic subsided after the introduction of vaccines and treatments.

In September, Biden said the pandemic was "over," though he said COVID was still a problem.

A national emergency was first declared by President Donald Trump on March 13, 2020.

The Biden administration had said it would give states 60-day notice before ending the emergency.

States have been receiving extra Medicaid funding during the emergency in exchange for keeping patients continuously enrolled in the jointly funded health care program for low-income residents.

As a result, Medicaid enrollment increased 30% and fewer Americans have been uninsured.

In a massive spending bill passed in December, Democrats and Republicans agreed to allow states to kick people off Medicaid beginning in May.

When the public health emergency ends , people without insurance will have to pay for vaccines, tests and treatment on their own. Those with private insurance could have some out-of-pocket costs.

COVID-19 vaccines are also expected to become more expensive as the government stops buying them.

About seven in ten Americans have received an initial COVID vaccination but less than 20% of adults have received the latest booster, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Contributing: The Associated Press

In case you missed it: Congress takes over National Prayer Breakfast over concerns it became too divisive

Poll: Americans equally concerned with Biden, Trump classified documents despite differences

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: President Biden announces an end to COVID-19 emergency declarations

Latest Stories

  • France and Australia to jointly build shells for Ukraine

    France and Australia on Monday unveiled plans to jointly manufacture ammunition for Ukraine as the two countries seek to shore up defence cooperation and move past a row over Canberra's decision to ditch plans to buy French submarines two years ago. The relationship hit historic lows in the autumn of 2021 with Paris accusing its allies of stabbing it in the back when Australia opted for nuclear-powered submarines built with U.S. and British technology instead and canceled a French contract. French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said France and Australia had agreed to cooperate to make "several thousands" of 155-millimeter shells to help Ukraine, which he hoped could start being delivered in the first quarter of this year.

  • France, Australia to supply Ukraine with artillery shells

    France and Australia announced Monday plans to jointly produce and send several thousand 155-millimeter artillery shells to Ukraine, starting in the coming weeks. The multimillion-dollar plan is the latest offer of support for Ukraine by both countries, and comes amid growing appeals from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for heavy weaponry and long-term supplies from Western allies nearly a year into Russia's war on Ukraine. The joint announcement, made by Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles and French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu, also appeared aimed at sending a signal that the two countries have overcome a damaging dispute over submarines.

  • France doesn't rule out sending warplanes to Ukraine

    THE HAGUE, The Netherlands (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that France doesn’t exclude sending fighter jets to Ukraine, but laid out multiple conditions before such a significant step might be taken. France has sent Ukraine air-defense systems, rocket launcher units, cannons and other military equipment and has pledged to send armored surveillance and combat vehicles, but has stopped short of sending battle tanks or heavier weaponry. Asked at a news conference in The Hague on Monday

  • Dog Scratches Belly in Southwest Utah Sleet

    A dog in southwestern Utah enjoyed the wintry weather in the area on Monday, January 30.This footage was captured by Dan Nelson, who said it was taken from their home in St George on Monday morning. The dog, named Zoey, was trying to scratch her stomach on sleet that fell on their lawn, according to her owner.“It typically only snows here once every year or two, so it’s a big novelty for her,” Nelson added.According to the National Weather Service, Monday was the coldest day of winter in Utah so far this season, with temperatures plummeting to -29 degrees Fahrenheit (-34 Celsius) at Logan-Cache Airport. Credit: Dan Nelson via Storyful

  • Donald Trump Sues Bob Woodward For Publishing Audio Interviews

    The former president filed a $49 million lawsuit saying that while he agreed to be taped, he never approved their public release.

  • Donald Trump's last-minute intervention delays contempt trial of former aide Peter Navarro

    Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran provided Peter Navarro a letter claiming executive privilege. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta delayed the trial Friday.

  • Should federal grants favor highway repair over expansion?

    Arizona officials refer to a notoriously congested stretch of desert highway through tribal land as the Wild Horse Pass Corridor, a label that's less about horses than the bustling casino by the same name located just north of where the interstate constricts to four lanes. With the Gila River Indian Community's backing, the state allocated or raised about $600 million of a nearly $1 billion plan that would widen the most bottleneck-inducing, 26-mile section of I-10 on the route between Phoenix and Tucson. “Upset would be the right terminology,” Casa Grande Mayor Craig McFarland said of his reaction when he learned the project won't receive one of the law's first Mega Grants the U.S. Department of Transportation will announce this week.

  • Joe Biden says US will not provide F-16 jets to Ukraine

    US President Joe Biden says his nation will not provide F-16 jets to UkrainePool footage

  • How the Raptors stifled Domantas Sabonis in win over Kings

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann discuss the schemes and strategy behind the Raptors limiting Kings center Domantas Sabonis to 9 points while forcing a career-high 9 turnovers. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Bengals' Ossai laments late hit in AFC title loss to Chiefs

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joseph Ossai stood in front of his clean-out locker inside Arrowhead Stadium, while Bengals teammate B.J. Hill stood by for support, and lamented a mistake Sunday night that could easily haunt the defensive end for the rest of his career. The Kansas City Chiefs were driving for a potential winning field goal in the AFC championship game when Ossai, a second-year pro, gave chase to scrambling Patrick Mahomes. Both were running at full speed when the All-Pro quarterback mad

  • Burrow, Bengals falter but should stay among AFC contenders

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals didn’t have another fantastic finish left in them. That had been the specialty of a talented team with a generational quarterback who could find creative ways to win games. The Bengals were supremely confident after winning 10 in a row heading into the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, a team they had beaten three times in the past 13 months, including in the AFC title game last year. But too many mistakes doomed the Ben

  • Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets

    SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie

  • Dinwiddie scores 36, Mavs top Suns 99-95 after Doncic hurt

    PHOENIX (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points, Dorian Finney-Smith added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 99-95 on Thursday night despite losing All-Star guard Luka Doncic to a sprained ankle early in the game. Dinwiddie's hot shooting helped the Mavs thrive without Doncic, who limped to the locker room early in the first quarter and didn't return. The veteran guard shot 10 of 18 from the field, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. He also ma

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Maple Leafs captain John Tavares on the cusp of 1,000th NHL game

    TORONTO — John Tavares was asked if there's more for him to give as he inched closer to a career milestone. "Absolutely," the Toronto Maple Leafs captain replied bluntly. "Absolutely." It's not hard to see why he's so convinced. Set to hit 1,000 regular-season NHL games this weekend, the 32-year-old remains a point-per-night player in his 14th season, thanks to a drive that started on the outdoor rinks of his childhood and continues to this day as Tavares pushes to adapt himself in a sport that'

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures World Cup moguls gold on home snow

    Canadian freestyle ski star Mikaël Kingsbury won moguls gold in front of a home crowd on Friday at the World Cup event at Val Saint-Côme, Que. The three-time Olympic medallist from Deux-Montagnes, Que., claimed his 77th career World Cup win with 85.37 points, finishing ahead of Sweden's Walter Wallberg (81.69) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima (81.36). "It's an amazing crowd. I missed it," Kingsbury said from the finish area. "Last time we competed in Canada it was during COVID and we had no one at th

  • Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: 'It was my decision' to play with ACL injury

    After the Canucks announced that Ilya Mikheyev would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered in preseason, the forward took to the social media to clear the air.

  • Reinhart, Panthers rally for wild 4-3 win against Bruins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak put the Bruins in front with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a game. Flor