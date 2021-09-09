Biden directs TSA to double the fines on travelers who refuse to wear a mask while flying

President Joe Biden's latest executive order directs the Transportation Security Administration to double the fines travelers face who refuse to mask up "on certain modes of public transportation."

The TSA's travel mask mandate requires masks on airplanes, trains, buses and in airports and train stations. The mandate first went into effect in February and was recently extended through Jan. 18 to "minimize the spread of COVID-19 on public transportation.”

The TSA's website says the current fines for those who refuse to wear masks range from $250 for the first offense to up to $1,500 for repeat offenders. Children under the age of 2 and those with certain disabilities are exempt.

The order, announced Thursday, also ensures that masking requirements remain in place in other modes of transportation that do not fall under the TSA mandate.

Airlines began requiring masks early in the pandemic but have faced resistance from a minority of passengers.

The FAA has so far reported 4,184 unruly passenger incidents on flights this year, 73% of which were related to the mask mandate.

FAA regulations state that "no person may assault, threaten, intimidate, or interfere with a crewmember in the performance of the crewmember's duties aboard an aircraft being operated." So far this year, the agency has levied more than $1 million in fines against "unruly" passengers.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: TSA to double the fines for refusing to mask up while flying