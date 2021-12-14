Biden declares disaster in 13 Illinois counties after tornadoes. Here’s what it means.

President Joe Biden approved an emergency disaster declaration for 13 Illinois counties following tornadoes on Friday that killed six at an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville and caused other severe damage across downstate.

The declaration makes federal assistance available to Bond, Cass, Coles, Effingham, Fayette, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery, Morgan, Moultrie, Pike and Shelby counties.

The Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency will coordinate disaster relief efforts, which includes providing equipment and resources for cleanup. The federal government will pay for 75% of the costs.

When the president approves an emergency declaration, it frees up to $5 million in assistance without congressional approval. There are two types of assistance available:

Public assistance: Debris removal, money for emergency center operations, technical assistance, emergency medical services, security and law enforcement, search and recovery, reimbursement for overtime costs

Individual assistance: Financial and other services for households affected by the disaster (Approval for this type of assistance is rare, according to FEMA.)

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, U.S. Reps. Mike Bost, Rodney Davis and Mary Miller, and U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin called on the president to declare a disaster in 28 counties. They wanted the declaration to cover Champaign, Edgar, Ford, Greene, Grundy, Iroquois, Jackson, Kankakee, Lawrence, Livingston, Logan, Macon, Sangamon, Tazewell and Woodford, as well as the 13 counties Biden approved.

Pritzker issued a state disaster proclamation for all 28 counties. It authorizes the Illinois Emergency Management Agency to respond with supplemental aid, and it provides workers, equipment and other resources as well.