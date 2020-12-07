Biden chooses California attorney general for top health role in surprise pick

Representative Xavier Becerra responds to a lawmakers' question during during his confirmation hearing before the Assembly Special Committee on the Office of the Attorney General in Sacramento, California (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

The Biden administration has picked Xavier Becerra, a former Democratic congressman and California’s current attorney general, to lead the department of health and human services, the New York Times reports. It’s one of the key roles in the incoming cabinet as the coronavirus continues to devastate the country.

It’s something of a surprise choice as well, as Mr Becerra has a larger national reputation for working on criminal justice and immigration issues in his previous role.

His past post as attorney general of one of the most liberal states in the country frequently saw him battling the Trump administration in court on civil rights issues.