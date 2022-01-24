Biden caught on hot mic calling reporter a 'stupid son of a b----' over inflation question

Courtney Subramanian, USA TODAY
·1 min read

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden used an epithet to describe a reporter who shouted a question about inflation during a White House meeting with members of his Cabinet on competition and pricing.

Fox News' Peter Doocy asked the president whether he thought inflation would be a "political liability" ahead of November's midterm elections. Biden's reaction was caught on a hot mic.

"That's a great asset, more inflation," Biden said. "What a stupid son of a b----."

Moments before, Biden groused about fielding questions on the deepening crisis in Ukraine instead of being asked about the White House Competition Council meeting, which focused on the administration's efforts to promote economic competition and drive down prices for consumers.

The episode marks the second hot mic moment for the president in recent days. Last week, Biden was heard mocking another reporter for a "stupid question" on why he was waiting on Russian President Vladimir Putin "to make the first move" in Ukraine.

Biden has a history of being caught in hot mic moments.

Most notably, following the passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010, the then-vice president was caught on a microphone telling President Barack Obama that passing the signature healthcare bill was a "big f---ing deal."

Four years later, during an event for cyclists and injured veterans, Biden reflected on the hot mic moment.

"Piece of advice about that BFD stuff," he told the crowd. "Assume every microphone is on.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden insults Peter Doocy on hot mic over inflation question

