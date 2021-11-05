Biden cancels Friday night trip to Delaware amid Democratic bickering

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the October jobs report at the White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden canceled a Friday night trip to Delaware for the weekend as he tried to resolve bickering between Democrats on a social spending plan, the White House said.

Biden was talking to Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives as well as progressive and moderate lawmakers in an effort to come to a solution, a White House official said. "And he has been urging a vote tonight," the official said.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)

