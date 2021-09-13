Biden campaigns for Newsom, lawsuit against Prince Andrew, Met Gala: 5 things to know Monday

Biden to campaign for California Gov. Gavin Newsom ahead of recall election

President Joe Biden heads to California Monday on to make a last-minute appeal in support of its governor, Democrat Gavin Newsom. Polls indicate the attempt by Republicans to recall Newsom is likely to come up short in Tuesday’s election — for which many votes have already been cast. While Newsom is likely to win even without Biden’s help, the trip still makes good political sense, said Daniel Schnur, a political science professor at the University of California. “The trip associates Biden directly with a significant political victory,” Schnur said, “and he could use one right now.” The recall also election gives Democrats a chance — along with Virginia’s gubernatorial race in November — to test potential playbooks and to generate momentum going into difficult midterm elections.

Sex-abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew heads to New York court

Process serving is likely to be the main topic of discussion Monday at a virtual hearing involving Prince Andrew, son of Queen Elizabeth II, and Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who is serving a sex-abuse lawsuit against him. Giuffre and her lawyer, David Boies, are expected to tell a federal judge about the trouble they've had serving Andrew with the lawsuit she filed against him last month. According to an affidavit that turned up in New York federal court on Friday, a process server in London attests that he went to Andrew's residence on Aug. 27 and left documents with a police officer on duty at the main gates to the property. Giuffre is accusing Andrew of rape and sexual assault, claiming she was sex-trafficked to him at age 17 by Andrew's former friend, the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and that the prince knew it at the time. According to federal rules in civil cases, Andrew has 21 days to respond to Giuffre's lawsuit.

Story continues

'Game over'? Prince Andrew has few options for restoring reputation after accuser's lawsuit

Queen Elizabeth II and her son, Prince Andrew, are driven from Crathie Kirk Church near Balmoral Castle following the service on Aug. 11, 2019 in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

Must-have accessory at NYC's Met Gala: A vaccination card

The Met Gala, New York's annual celebration of fashion, celebrities and art, returns in-person to the Metropolitan Museum of Art Monday night, more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to go virtual. But things may still look a little different this year: All attendees must be fully vaccinated from COVID-19 and must wear masks except when eating and drinking. This year's theme, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," will honor the 75th anniversary of the museum's Costume Institute and "explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion." The red carpet will be streamed live beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on Vogue Magazine's Twitter account. .

College faculty, frustrated by lack of COVID-19 mandates, take a stand

Georgia faculty from at least 16 colleges will begin week-long demonstrations Monday in hopes of pressuring administrators to institute mask and vaccine mandates.Organizers are adamant that the protest is not a work stoppage as strikes are illegal in Georgia, and participants would be fired. Matthew Boedy, a professor at the University of North Georgia, said the ultimate goal is an immediate mask mandate at all state schools. Faculty also want more control to move classes online as COVID-19 case counts rise. The best thing Boedy and others like him can do, he said, is keep public pressure on decision-makers – even if there’s “no sign they’ve been listening so far. They’ve made it clear that there are no number of cases, hospitalizations or deaths too high for the Board of Regents to change their mind.”

Loretta Lynn enlists country stars for Tennessee flood benefit concert

Country legends Loretta Lynn, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan and Luke Combs are set to play a one-night fundraising concert Monday to help Tennesseans recover from last month's deadly floods. Called "Loretta Lynn's Friends: Hometown Rising," proceeds benefit United Way of Humphreys County. At least 20 people died in the devastating floods last month, which left hundreds of homes destroyed in Waverly, Tennessee, and surrounding communities about 70 miles west of Nashville. Those unable to attend in-person at the Grand Ole Opry House can tune into "Hometown Rising" via Circle, a country entertainment network launched last year. The show can be livestreamed online via Peacock or Circle All Access on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Anonymous donor to pay for funerals of all 20 people killed in Tennessee floods

Four months of rain in one day: Tennessee area storms are once-in-a-thousand-years event

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Met Gala, Biden campaigns for Gavin Newsom, Prince Andrew in court: 5 things to know Monday