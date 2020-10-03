Biden campaign sees opportunity in military women, spouses and people of color

This story was published in partnership with The 19th, a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom reporting on gender, politics and policy.

As the military’s support of President Donald Trump declines, according to recent polls, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign is working to woo both veterans and the families of active military members by capitalizing on media reports of Trump’s comments about the military, as well as the support of a high-profile military spouse.

Given the increased diversity of the military — which has been going up for decades even as the total veteran population declines — talking to women and voters of color are key to the Biden campaign’s strategy.

Rory Brosius, an advisor to the Biden campaign on military families, said it’s important to look at the military holistically and consider the role of identity in a service member’s life, as well as how their families, who serve alongside members every day, can be impacted by programs and policies.

“I think there’s a lot of intersectionality on the issues that we deal with in the military community,” said Brosius, whose husband served in the Marine Corps for 10 years. “A Black woman veteran might have an experience unique from a White woman. It’s important to create that space to have these conversations and acknowledge the diversity within our military forces and families.”

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, there are more than 2 million female veterans in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, representing nearly 10% of the total veteran population. The total population of women veterans is expected to increase about 18,000 women per year. More than 25% of all veterans are people of color, and that is expected to increase to more than 35% by 2040.

Earlier this summer, the Military Times released a poll showing a decline in the president’s popularity among active-duty service members.

According to the poll, conducted in partnership with the Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University, there has been a steady drop in favorable opinion of Trump since the president’s election four years ago. As of August 2020, nearly half of the 1,018 surveyed troops had an unfavorable or very unfavorable opinion of him. Less than 40% had a favorable or very favorable opinion, and about 12% were neutral.

The military has historically been known to lean Republican. While George W. Bush, a Republican, was in office, a 2009 Gallup poll found that 34% of active-duty personnel and veterans were Republican while only 29% were Democrats. Trump’s popularity still remains slightly higher than that of Barack Obama, a Democrat, but the latest polls show that more troops would vote for Democratic candidate Joe Biden than Donald Trump.

In early September, The Atlantic published an article alleging that Trump disparaged Americans who died in war as “losers” and “suckers.” Trump denied the story.

Biden himself responded in a statement: “As the proud parents of a son who served in Iraq, we’ve made supporting military spouses, caregivers and children a focus of our service.”

Following the report, Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois wrote a piece of her own. Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran and Purple Heart recipient, argued that Trump’s “personal insecurities endanger America’s national security” and he is “not fit to be commander in chief.” The Biden campaign quickly launched a digital ad campaign geared towards military families, and nearly 500 retired senior military officers, former cabinet secretaries and service chiefs signed an open letter in support of the Democratic nominee.

