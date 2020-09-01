The Biden Campaign Just Launched Animal Crossing Yard Signs

There is nothing you can’t create yourself on Animal Crossing: New Horizons. You can have anything you’ve seen on Instagram or in a magazine, even if you don’t have the skills to recreate it yourself, someone already has and there’s an easily-accessible code for it. At first, this was only applied to coveted styles most people could never afford or have occasion to wear in their real lives, but suddenly had every reason to wear in the game. As quarantine dragged on and Animal Crossing turned more unsuspecting people into gamers, however, the real world and in-game worlds have gotten a lot cozier.

Today, The Verge got the scoop on how the Biden campaign is launching yard signs for players to display in front of their Animal Crossing: New Horizons homes. Starting today, the four signs can be downloaded as designs using a QR code through the Nintendo Switch Online app. The posters feature the Biden-Harris logo, a pride-themed “Joe” design, a set of flag-colored aviator glasses, and the team Joe logo.

SCOOP: The Biden-Harris campaign is rolling out official yard signs for Animal Crossing: New Horizons today. It’s part of the campaign’s broader initiative to meet voters where they are online. https://t.co/wQ0WkPfCGL — Makena Kelly (@kellymakena) September 1, 2020

Previously, players had taken it upon themselves to either re-create or design their own in-game version of their favorite candidate’s logos. One such player went as far as to design T-shirts for every single Democratic presidential candidate. The Biden-Harris campaign is following in the steps of beauty brands and artists who have taken to embedding themselves in the game instead of pursuing in-person promotional events. Animal Crossing might’ve started this year as the city-dwellers’ gateway to a cottagecore life, but it’s slowly welcoming brands and now political candidates to resemble the world around us.

