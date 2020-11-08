Biden Campaign Urges Supporters To Follow COVID-19 Guidelines While Celebrating

President-elect Joe Biden’s campaign is urging its supporters to practice social distancing and wear masks while celebrating his election victory after crowds flooded the streets of some cities a day earlier to revel in the historic moment.

“I know folks are excited,” Symone Sanders, a senior adviser to the Biden campaign, told CNN’s “State of the Union.” “But we’re imploring folks across the country to be safe, wear your mask, social distance. This virus is very real and it’s deadly.”

Tens of thousands of people danced, cheered and partied in cities across the country and the world on Saturday after media outlets projected Biden as the winner of the election. In some ares, including in front of the White House, Biden supporters were seen standing shoulder to shoulder, flouting coronavirus social distancing guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Still, video and photos of the celebrations showed the vast majority of participants wearing masks, a practice some public health officials have dubbed the most important step to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Some Republicans accused Biden supporters of being hypocritical for gathering in large crowds to celebrate after calling out President Donald Trump for holding massive campaign rallies amid the pandemic.

Sanders said Sunday that the Biden-Harris presidential transition team would announce a COVID-19 task force on Monday that will “operationalize” the campaign’s plan to address the coronavirus crisis.

“Joe Biden is going to make good on his promises on the campaign trail,” Sanders said.

Biden Campaign Senior Adviser Symone Sanders: "On Monday, we will announce the COVID task force that will operationalize the Biden-Harris campaign plan to address COVID into a plan that the government can use." pic.twitter.com/JObbZFfrBV — The Recount (@therecount) November 8, 2020

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.