Biden Calls Trump's Refusal To Accept Election Results 'An Embarrassment'

US President-elect Joe Biden expressed his dismay at President Donald Trump’s repeated refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election on Tuesday, three days after the race was called in the former vice president’s favor.

“I just think it’s an embarrassment, quite frankly,” Biden said, wondering aloud, “How can I say this tactfully?”

He added: “I think that it will not help the president’s legacy.”

His comment on Trump’s refusal to concede came during remarks Biden was giving on the Republican-led legal challenge to the Affordable Care Act, which was argued before the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Biden has said he would work to strengthen the act’s protections during his presidency.

Reporters took the opportunity to ask him about Republican leaders’ obstinate statements on the election results. On Monday, Attorney General Bill Barr sent top federal prosecutors a memo authorizing them to investigate any voter fraud allegations in a move that appears aimed at casting doubt on the validity of last week’s election. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said earlier Tuesday afternoon that “there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, meanwhile, has said that Trump is acting within his rights. This week, he attempted to paint the president’s fraud claims ― for which there are no evidence ― as part of the normal process of presidential elections, saying there’s “no reason for alarm.” Other sitting Republicans have avoided making any public remarks on Biden’s win.

Asked how he plans to work with Republicans if they won’t acknowledge him to be the president-elect, Biden said simply: “They will. They will.”

Emphasizing his intent to prioritize a new coronavirus relief package during Trump’s lame duck session, Biden said he expects to speak with McConnell in the “not too distant future.” The two have a history of working across the aisle to move legislation...

Continue reading on HuffPost