Biden calls MAGA Republicans 'some of the darkest forces' in U.S. history

President Biden. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden on Monday gave his final push to get voters out to the polls on Tuesday for the midterm elections.

During a Democratic National Committee virtual reception, Biden warned that Democrats are "up against some of the darkest forces we've ever seen in our history," The Guardian reports. "These MAGA Republicans are a different breed of cat. This is not your father's Republican Party."

The president believes Democrats have a good chance of keeping the Senate and is "optimistic about the House as well," and said this is "not about power for power's sake. It's about getting power to work for people who need a little bit of help. Just a shot. Again, not power for power's sake but power for the good of the country. I know it's not easy."

Biden has been bringing attention to MAGA Republicans — those who align themselves wholeheartedly with former President Donald Trump — in his recent speeches. During a stop at Florida Memorial University, Biden said the election "is not a referendum. It's a choice. It's a choice between two vastly different visions for America." There is a "stark contrast" between Democrats and Republicans when it comes to issues like Social Security, abortion access, student loans, and Medicare, Biden said, and "democracy is on the ballot."

