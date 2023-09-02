Biden calls Jacksonville shootings a `terrorist act' driven by racial hatred

President Joe Biden on Saturday called the fatal shootings of three Black residents in Jacksonville, Florida, last week a “terrorist act” that must be denounced.

“Silence is complicity,” Biden said during a trip to Florida to view the damage of Hurricane Idalia. “We must not, we will not, remain silent.”

President Joe Biden speaks in front of a home destroyed by fallen trees and debris during a tour of communities impacted by Hurricane Idalia, in Live Oak, Florida, on Sept. 2, 2023.

Biden said he would have more to say about the shooting in the future, “but I did want to mention it while I was here.”

The shooting occurred at a Dollar General store in New Town, a predominantly Black neighborhood in Jacksonville, Florida. The store is also near Edward Waters University, a small historically Black university with about 1,000 students.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 27: A police officer adjusts crime scene tape outside the Dollar General store where three people were shot and killed the day before on August 27, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. Police say that the attack by a gunman on Black customers at the store that killed three is being investigated as a hate crime. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776023918 ORIG FILE ID: 1628186272

A white man wearing a mask and carrying a gun painted with a swastika killed three Black people inside a Dollar General store Aug. 26 in what authorities described as a racially motivated attack in a predominantly African-American neighborhood.

The gunman, who shot and killed himself at the store after killing two men and a woman, carried an "AR-style" rifle and a handgun bearing a swastika.

Biden said the attack was “driven by racial hatred and animus.”

“Hate will not prevail in America. Racism will not prevail in America,” Biden said. “Domestic terrorism will not prevail in America.”

