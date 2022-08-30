Biden Calls Out GOP Members Warning Of 'Blood In The Street' If Trump Is Prosecuted

President Joe Biden on Tuesday hammered Republican officials who have been attacking the FBI for its search on former President Donald Trump’s home, specifically calling out Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (S.C.) statement warning about riots.

“The idea you turn on a television and see senior senators and congressmen saying, ‘If such and such happens, there’ll be blood in the street,’” Biden said at a speech in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, about public safety. “Where the hell are we?”

Biden also criticized Republicans generally for attacking the FBI and demanding that the agency be “defunded.”

“Now it’s sickening to see the new attacks on the FBI. Threatening the lives of law enforcement agents and their families for simply carrying out the law and doing their job,” Biden said. “I’m opposed to defunding the police. I’m also opposed to defunding the FBI.”

President Joe Biden speaks at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 30. (Photo: JIM WATSON via Getty Images)

In a Sunday night interview with Fox News, Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, said the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago was politically motivated and warned that prosecuting Trump would result in violence. “I’ll say this: If there is a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information after the Clinton debacle ... there will be riots in the street,” he said.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was not prosecuted after having a small number of classified documents on her private email server during her 2016 presidential run. Trump is being investigated for taking highly classified documents, including some that are top secret and deal with human intelligence, from the White House with him to his tennis and croquet club in Florida.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.