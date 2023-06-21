Biden calls Chinese president Xi a ‘dictator’ a day after Blinken visit to Beijing aimed at easing tensions

Xi Jinping and Joe Biden (AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden has called Chinese president Xi Jinping a dictator the day after talks to stabilise relations between the two superpowers.

Mr Biden also said Xi was very embarrassed when a suspected Chinese spy balloon was blown off course over US airspace early this year, after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken - who had met Mr Xi for talks in Beijing on Tuesday - said the “chapter” should be closed.

“The reason why Xi Jinping got very upset in terms of when I shot that balloon down with two box cars full of spy equipment in it was he didn’t know it was there,” Mr Biden said at a fundraiser in California.

“That’s a great embarrassment for dictators. When they didn’t know what happened. That wasn’t supposed to be going where it was. It was blown off course,” Mr Biden added.

US President Joe Biden

The US leader also said China “has real economic difficulties.”

China is yet to respond to Mr Biden’s comments which experts have said could jeopardise efforts to bring the nations’ relationship back to a more stable footing.

Mr Blinken’s visit to Beijing - the first by a top US diplomat in almost five years - restarted high-level communications between the two countries.

Both Mr Biden and Mr Xi hailed it as a welcome development.

But Mr Blinken made clear that major differences remain between the two countries.

Washington and Beijing have clashed over an array of issues including Taiwan, trade, and human rights.