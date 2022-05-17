'White supremacy is a poison': Emotional Biden in Buffalo condemns those who push 'hateful, perverse' replacement theory

Joey Garrison, USA TODAY
·6 min read

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said "white supremacy is a poison" and vowed "hate will not prevail" during a trip Tuesday to Buffalo New York, where he grieved with family members of 10 victims killed Saturday during a racially motivated mass shooting at a supermarket.

"What happened here is simple, straightforward terrorism," Biden said. "Domestic terrorism inflicted in the service of hate and a vicious thirst for power that defines one group of people being inherently inferior."

Biden and first lady Jill Biden met with families of the shooting victims, who ranged from 32 to 86 years old. Most were Black, either shopping or working at a Tops Friendly Market in one of Buffalo's highest concentrated African American neighborhoods. The slain included a civil rights advocate, a deacon and a heroic security guard.

More: Security guard, deacon, 86-year-old shopper: These are the victims of the Buffalo shooting

The president condemned the gunman's "hateful, perverse ideology rooted in fear and racism" and called out those who have pushed the so-called "great replacement theory" – the false belief that white Americans are being systematically "replaced" by immigrants and minorities.

Biden said that "through the media and politics," the Internet has "radicalized angry, lost and isolated individuals" into believing the baseless theory.

"I call on all Americans to reject the lie and I condemn those who spread the lie for power, political gain and for profit," Biden said, though not singling out any names. "We've now seen too many times the deadly, destructive violence this ideology unleashes."

After arriving in Buffalo in the morning, the Bidens visited a makeshift memorial for the shooting victims across from the supermarket. Jill Biden placed a bouquet of white flowers near the base of a tree covered with tributes to the victims. The president crossed himself on his chest as the first couple reflected in silence.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit the scene of a shooting at a supermarket to pay respects and speak to families of the victims of Saturday&#39;s shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit the scene of a shooting at a supermarket to pay respects and speak to families of the victims of Saturday's shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The Bidens then moved to the Delavan Grider Community Center, where they met with families, first responders and law enforcement officials. Jill Biden thanked the families for "opening up your hearts to us and for letting us be with you today.

"God bless you," she said.

Biden again confronts racism, a defining issue of his presidency

The shooting suspect was identified by authorities as Payton Gendron, 18, of Conklin, New York, about 200 miles east of Buffalo.

Gendron is white, and law enforcement officials were working to confirm the authenticity of a 180-page document published online before the attack that discusses the "great replacement theory." The document detailed the plot and identified Gendron by name as the gunman, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

The trip to Buffalo brought Biden back to again confronting the type of racist extremism that motivated him to run for president in 2020. Biden has pointed to violent 2017 white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville, Va., as a defining moment that compelled him to seek the presidency.

Biden read aloud the victims' names and stories as he began his remarks, appearing to choke up as he recounted how one of the victims, Andre Mackneil, 53, was at the grocery story to buy his 3-year-old son a birthday cake.

“His son celebrating a birthday, asking, ‘Where’s daddy?’” Biden said.

Biden said "white supremacy will not have the last word," pointing to other recent racially- or ethnically-motivated shootings in Charleston, S.C., El Paso, Texas and Pittsburgh.

"White supremacy is a poison. It's a poison running through our body politic, and it's been allowed to fester and grow right in front of our eyes. No more. I mean no more. We need to say as clearly and forcefully as we can that the ideology of white supremacy has no place in America."

Biden said those who fail to call out white supremacy are complicit a well. "Silence is complicity. We cannot remain silent."

Investigators work the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y., Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ORG XMIT: NYMR105
Investigators work the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y., Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ORG XMIT: NYMR105

More: Buffalo attack highlights most lethal domestic threat: Racist, extremist violence

Biden renews calls for assault weapons ban

Biden only briefly mentioned gun control in his remarks, renewing his call for Congress to reinstate the assault weapons ban. Biden has also pushed Congress to require gun background checks but has failed to muster enough support in the evenly divided Senate.

"Look, I'm not naïve," Biden said. "I know tragedy will come again. It cannot be forever overcome. It cannot be fully understood either. But there are certain things we can do."

Garnell Whitfield Jr., left, the son of Ruth Whitfield, a victim of shooting at a supermarket, speaks with members of the media during a news conference in Buffalo, N.Y., Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ORG XMIT: NYMR122
Garnell Whitfield Jr., left, the son of Ruth Whitfield, a victim of shooting at a supermarket, speaks with members of the media during a news conference in Buffalo, N.Y., Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ORG XMIT: NYMR122

The Buffalo massacre resembles other recent mass shootings in which white gunmen traveled long distances to target groups of people based on their race or ethnicity. That includes a 2019 mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart that killed 23 and a 2018 shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that killed 11 people.

Many Democrats have called out conservatives including Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson for reciting "replacement" rhetoric in the past. But the White House has opted not to single out names of those espousing it.

"It doesn't matter who that is," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. "We're not going to get into politics here about this. We want to make sure we're calling out what we're seeing. These are people's lives."

More: 'Replacement theory' fuels extremists and shooters. Now a top Border Patrol agent is spreading it.

The Justice Department is investigating the shooting as a hate crime.

Jean-Pierre did not say when asked whether Gendron – who was referred for a mental health evaluation last year after threatening an attack at his high school – should have been allowed to own a gun. She pointed to the Justice Department's ongoing investigation when asked whether the administration believes he should receive the death penalty if convicted.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., as well as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul joined Biden for the trip.

Over his first 16 months in office, Biden has traveled several times to meet with victims of natural disasters, but had only left Washington once before in response to a mass shooting. That came in March 2021, when Biden visited Atlanta following shootings at three spas that killed eight people including six Asian American women.

"We have to refuse to live in a country where Black people going about weekly grocery-shopping can be shot down by weapons of war deployed in a racist cause," Biden said. "We have to refuse to live in a country where fear and lies are packaged for power and for profit.

"We must all enlist in this great cause of America."

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @Joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden condemns replacement theory, grieves with families in Buffalo

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Authorities discover narco-tunnel on U.S.-Mexico border

    U.S. anti-narcotics agents have discovered a drug-smugglers' tunnel running under the U.S.-Mexico border and equipped with a rail track, electricity and ventilation system, the U.S. Department of Justice said. The so-called "narco-tunnel" led from the Mexican city of Tijuana to a warehouse 300 feet from the border in San Diego, California, the department said in a statement. U.S. authorities arrested six people for their alleged involvement in the drug-running scheme.

  • Dolly Parton Will Return to NBC for Meta Mountain Magic Christmas Musical Set at Dollywood

    On Tuesday, NBC announced Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, a unique musical about the making of a TV special set at Parton's iconic Tennessee theme park, Dollywood

  • Boris Johnson Says UK 'Will Act' If EU Refuses To Give Way On Northern Ireland Protocol

    The prime minister said the government "will always keep the door wide open" to talks, but must protect the interests of ordinary people.

  • A weekend of violence

    The FBI continues to investigate the shooting in Buffalo that killed 10, the search for a motive behind a California church shooting and more news you need to know Monday.

  • Monday evening UK news briefing: We feel helpless, says Bank of England Governor

    Northern Ireland | A power-sharing Executive at Stormont may not be formed for months after the DUP signalled it intends to play hardball over demands to change the Northern Ireland Protocol. Read the fallout after Boris Johnson visited Belfast today for crunch talks with political leaders amid a standoff at the Assembly over post-Brexit border checks.

  • Don’t Use the Buffalo Shooting to Call for New Domestic Terrorism Laws

    Brendan McDermid/ReutersHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNN on Sunday that last weekend’s massacre at a Buffalo supermarket, allegedly perpetrated by an overt white supremacist, was “domestic terrorism.”Payton Gendron’s suspected manifesto appears to show that he did hope to inflict terror on the Black community. His goals were political, making “terrorism” seem to be an appropriate label for his actions.But if the two decades since 9/11 should have taught us anything, it’s that the government c

  • Biden visits Buffalo after shooting, Ukraine's rescue effort, more key primaries: 5 things to know Tuesday

    The president will call the Buffalo shooting "terrorism," key races across the U.S. highlight a busy primary day and more news to start your Tuesday.

  • Satellite Imagery Captures Massive Smoke Plumes as Wildfires Continue to Grow in New Mexico

    Plumes of wildfire smoke blew across southwestern New Mexico, as the National Weather Service forecasted fire-weather conditions to continue in parts of the state on Tuesday, May 17.Imagery captured by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s GOES East satellite on Monday night shows plumes of smoke from the Black Fire.On Monday, the Black Fire burned 18,762 acres (29.3 square miles) and was zero percent contained, according to local fire reports. Credit: NOAA Satellite via Storyful

  • Ron DeSantis signs bill making it illegal to protest outside a private home

    Violators face 60 days in jail and fines of up to $500 if they ignore law enforcement’s orders

  • Buffalo shooting: President Biden urges all Americans to reject 'poison' of white supremacy

    Joe Biden has called on all Americans to reject the "poison" of white supremacy following a racially-motivated mass shooting at a US supermarket. The US president and the first lady have paid their respects at a makeshift memorial after the deadly attack in and around the store in the city of Buffalo. Mr Biden and his wife Jill met families of the 10 victims who were all black, as well as first responders and local officials.

  • Seville on alert: 150,000 expected for Europa League final

    SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — More than 5,000 police officers and security personnel are on high alert in Seville as the Spanish city braces for up to 150,000 supporters of Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt arriving for the Europa League final. Streets are being closed, barriers are being erected around monuments and security has been heightened in subway stations and at the city’s main squares to try to maintain order among the throngs of Scottish and German fans who are expected in the city ahead of Wed

  • Biden condemns Buffalo mass shooting as act of 'terrorism' and denounces white supremacy as 'a poison'

    President Biden is going to Buffalo to meet the families of victims killed in what police described as a racially motivated shooting. Ten people died in the carnage.

  • Finland and Sweden hold out hope Turkey's NATO objections can be overcome

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Finland and Sweden voiced optimism on Tuesday that common ground can be found with Turkey over its objections to them joining NATO amid a flurry of diplomatic activity aimed at smoothing their path into the 30-nation alliance. Turkey surprised many NATO allies on Monday by saying it would not support membership for Sweden and Finland after the two countries took the widely anticipated step of agreeing to apply to join the U.S.-led alliance this week. "Statements from Turkey have very quickly changed and become harder during the last few days," Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said during an address to Sweden's parliament.

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Blues top Wild 5-1, advance to second round of playoffs

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Binnington made 25 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the Minnesota Wild 5-1 on Thursday night in Game 6 of their series to advance to the second round of the Western Conference playoffs. Ryan O’Reilly, Tyler Bozak and Vladimir Tarasenko scored in a dominant second period during which the Blues outshot the Wild 22-5 and took control of the game. Nick Leddy also scored, Colton Parayko added an empty-netter and David Perron had two assists as St. Louis won its first series

  • 5 Facts about the women’s football club Olympique Lyonnais

    Get to know the strongest female club in the world ‘Olympique Lyonnais Féminin’.