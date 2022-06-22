Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes

·5 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday will call on Congress to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months — an election year move meant to ease financial pressures at the pump as the public is increasingly concerned about high gas prices and inflation.

The Democratic president will also call on states to suspend their own gas taxes or provide similar relief, the White House said.

At issue is the 18.4 cents-a-gallon federal tax on gas and the 24.4 cents-a-gallon federal tax on diesel fuel. If the gas savings were fully passed along to consumers, people would save roughly 3.6% at the pump when prices are averaging about $5 a gallon nationwide.

It’s unclear, though, if Biden could push such a proposal through Congress, where many lawmakers, including some in his own party, have expressed reservations. And even many economists view the idea of a gas tax holiday with skepticism.

Barack Obama, during the 2008 presidential campaign, called the idea a “gimmick” that allowed politicians to “say that they did something.” He also warned that oil companies could offset the tax relief by increasing their prices.

Biden energy adviser Amos Hochstein pushed back on Wednesday, saying consumers could save about 50 cents per gallon if Congress and the states heed the president's call.

“That's not a gimmick,” Hochstein, senior adviser for global energy security at the State Department, said on CNN. “That's a little bit of breathing room for the American people as we get into the summer driving season.”

It was not immediately clear if the White House has the votes in Congress to suspend the federal tax.

High gas prices pose a fundamental threat to Biden's electoral and policy ambitions. They've caused confidence in the economy to slump to lows that bode poorly for defending Democratic control of the House and the Senate in November.

Biden's past efforts to cut gas prices — including the release of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve and greater ethanol blending this summer — have done little to produce savings at the pump, a risk that carries over to the idea of a gas tax holiday.

Biden has acknowledged how gas prices have been a drain on public enthusiasm when he is trying to convince people that the U.S. can still pivot to a clean-energy future. In an interview with The Associated Press last week, Biden described a country already nursing some psychological scars from the coronavirus pandemic that is now worried about how to afford gas, food and other essentials.

“If you notice, until gas prices started going up,” Biden said, “things were much more, they were much more optimistic.”

The president can do remarkably little to fix prices that are set by global markets, profit-driven companies, consumer demand and aftershocks from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the embargoes that followed. The underlying problem is a shortage of oil and refineries that produce gas, a challenge a tax holiday cannot necessarily fix.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, estimated that the majority of the 8.6% inflation seen over the past 12 months in the U.S. comes from higher commodity prices due to Russia's invasion and continued disruptions from the coronavirus.

“In the immediate near term, it is critical to stem the increase in oil prices,” Zandi said last week, suggesting that Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and a nuclear deal with Iran could help to boost supplies and lower prices. Republican lawmakers have tried to shift more blame to Biden, saying he created a hostile environment for domestic oil producers, causing their output to stay below pre-pandemic levels.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell mocked the idea of a gas tax holiday in a February floor speech. “They’ve spent an entire year waging a holy war on affordable American energy, and now they want to use a pile of taxpayers’ money to hide the consequences," he said.

Congressional Democrats largely appeared cool to the idea of a gas tax holiday, which Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others have long worried would simply allow oil companies to reap additional profits with no guarantee the savings would be passed along to consumers at the pump.

Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said late Tuesday that he is urging colleagues to see the gas tax holiday “for what it is: a short-sighted proposal that relies on the cooperation of oil companies to pass on miniscule savings to consumers."

But Dan Kildee, D-Mich., said he is a longtime supporter of a federal gas tax holiday.

“I admit to some frustration because I think it would have been more effective if we had done this a few months ago," Kildee said. "But it’s never too late to do the right thing.”

One Democratic aide, who insisted on anonymity to frankly discuss the situation Wednesday, said it appears unlikely the proposal could pass the House without first clearing the evenly split Senate.

Administration officials said the $10 billion cost of the gas tax holiday would be paid for and the Highway Trust Fund kept whole, even though the gas taxes make up a substantial source of revenue for the fund. The officials did not specify any new revenue sources.

The president has also called on energy companies to accept lower profit margins to increase oil production and refining capacity for gasoline.

This has increased tensions with oil producers: Biden has judged the companies to be making “more money than God.” That kicked off a chain of events in which the head of Chevron, Michael Wirth, sent a letter to the White House saying that the administration “has largely sought to criticize, and at times vilify, our industry.”

Asked about the letter, Biden said of Wirth: “He’s mildly sensitive. I didn’t know they’d get their feelings hurt that quickly.”

Energy companies are scheduled to meet Thursday with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to discuss ways to increase supply.

___

Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro, Matthew Daly and Kevin Freking contributed to this report.

Josh Boak, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Powell: Fed will decide on rate hikes 'meeting by meeting'

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday underscored the Fed's determination to raise interest rates high enough to slow inflation, a commitment that has fanned concerns that the central bank's fight against surging prices could tip the economy into recession. Powell also said the pace of future rate hikes will depend on whether — and how quickly — inflation starts to decline, something the Fed will assess on a “meeting by meeting” basis. Its decision-making will be bas

  • Grocery chain Sobeys focuses on price, value as food inflation reaches nearly 10%

    The parent company of grocery chain Sobeys Inc. says it's focused on competitive pricing for consumers and a new rewards program as food inflation in Canada hit 9.7 per cent in May. Empire Company Ltd. said Wednesday it's concentrating on supplier relationships and negotiations in order to offer customers value amid ongoing cost inflationary pressures and supply chain issues. The company also said its new loyalty program Scene+ will help customers save money at the grocery store. "Considering th

  • UK inflation rate hits new 40-year high of 9.1%

    LONDON (AP) — Britain’s inflation rate hit a new 40-year high of 9.1% in the 12 months to May, figures showed Wednesday, as Russia's war in Ukraine drove food and fuel prices ever higher. The Office for National Statistics said consumer price inflation rose slightly from 9% in April, itself the highest level since 1982. Chief economist Grant Fitzner said “continued steep food price rises and record high petrol (gasoline) prices were offset by clothing costs rising by less than this time last yea

  • Loblaw and DoorDash partner on rapid grocery delivery service

    TORONTO — Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and food delivery company DoorDash Inc. today announced a collaboration that introduces a rapid grocery delivery service to customers in Canada. Customers will be able to order items from Loblaw retail stores, including Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore and Shoppers Drug Mart, for delivery from DoorDash in 30 minutes or less. The collaboration will kick off in major Canadian cities, including Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary. Loblaw already has a grocery delivery partner

  • Regulator unveils new passenger rights rules after pandemic revealed refund 'gap'

    Canada's transport regulator is beefing up its passenger rights charter, placing more stringent rules around reimbursement by airlines. The Canadian Transportation Agency says new regulations effective Sept. 8 will require carriers to either refund passengers or rebook them, at the traveller's choice, if a flight is cancelled or significantly delayed. Previously, the passenger rights regime only required refunds for flight disruptions that were within the airline's control, which excluded situat

  • Canadian inflation hits 7.7%, largest increase since 1983

    The increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was largely due to higher gas prices which rose 12 per cent compared to April.

  • Trans Mountain Pipeline no longer a 'profitable undertaking': PBO

    Ottawa purchased Canada's only oil pipeline system from Alberta to the West Coast for $4.5 billion in 2018.

  • 'It's kind of the perfect time': Ryan Reynolds details Mint Mobile's counterintuitive inflation play

    Telecom company Mint Mobile is cutting rates, and Ryan Reynolds is here to tell you why: "Because we don’t hate you.”

  • Space chief hopes for 'Kennedy moment' from European leaders

    BERLIN (AP) — Josef Aschbacher recalls gazing at the night sky above his parents' Alpine farm when he was seven, trying to comprehend what he had just seen on the family's black-and-white TV set: the landing of NASA's Apollo 11 on the Moon. More than half a century later, Aschbacher heads the European Space Agency, a formidable force when it comes to scientific exploration, telecoms and Earth observation. But so far, the agency is still unable to put its own astronauts into orbit, relying on Rus

  • Thousands of Dutch farmers protest, fearing government cuts

    STROE, Netherlands (AP) — Thousands of farmers gathered in the central Netherlands Wednesday to protest the Dutch government’s plans to rein in emissions of nitrogen oxide and ammonia, driving their tractors across the Netherlands and snarling traffic on major highways. The protest was organized earlier this month after the government published nationwide targets for reducing emissions, sparking anger from farmers who claim their livelihoods — and those of thousands of people who work in the agr

  • 'Groundhog Day' at IRS: Returns pile up, phone delays worsen

    WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s Groundhog Day at the IRS. After digging out of a daunting backlog from 2021, the agency has an even bigger backup for this tax season than it did a year ago and its pace for processing paper returns is slowing down, according to a watchdog report released Wednesday. The National Taxpayer Advocate, an independent watchdog within the IRS, also said taxpayers are experiencing longer wait times on the telephone, and delays in processing paper returns have been running six mont

  • Exclusive-Tesla plans 2-week suspension of most Shanghai production for upgrade - memo

    Tesla Inc plans to suspend most production at its Shanghai plant in the first two weeks of July to work on an upgrade of the site, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. After the upgrade, the U.S. automaker aims to boost the plant's output to a new record high by the end of July to get closer to its goal of producing 22,000 cars per week in Shanghai, according to the memo. A two-month-long COVID lockdown in Shanghai delayed Tesla's original plan of reaching production of 8,000 Model 3s and 14,000 Model Ys per week at the Shanghai plant by mid May, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters previously.

  • Stock market live updates: Stocks turn positive after lower open

    Stock futures were pointing to losses at the open after Tuesday saw the biggest rally in several weeks.

  • Elon Musk: Billionaire's daughter cuts ties with her father

    The tech billionaire's 18-year-old daughter has applied to legally change her name and gender.

  • USTR Tai says U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods are 'significant' leverage

    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Wednesday said that she views tariffs on Chinese goods as "a significant piece of leverage" in the U.S.-China trade relationship and removing them would likely have a limited effect on short term inflation. In testimony before a U.S. Senate Appropriations subcommittee, Tai said that it was important to focus on the bigger picture of protecting U.S. trade interests against China's plans to dominate important industries such as semiconductors. "We need to be keeping our eye on the ball on this bigger picture," Tai said.

  • Inflation: Energy and food ‘complicates the issue,’ economist says

    Morgan Stanley Chief Global Economist Seth Carpenter joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the economy as Fed Chair Powell testifies before Congress, inflation, energy, food, and Fed policy.

  • Yellen: Not all recessions alike, inflation can come down amid full employment

    ROSEBUD, South Dakota (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday she still views two quarters of negative growth as a good rule of thumb to indicate a recession, but believes it is possible to bring down inflation while maintaining full employment. "A shorthand of two quarters of negative growth has typically worked, and so a lot of people think of it that way," Yellen told reporters during a visit to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe reservation in South Dakota when asked how she would measure a recession.

  • Kellogg to split into 3; snacks, cereals, plant-based food

    Kellogg Co., the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo, will split into three three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods. Kellogg's which also owns and MorningStar Farms, the plant-based food maker, said Tuesday that the spinoff of the yet to be named cereal and plant-based foods companies should be completed by the end of next year. The company's corporate headquarters will move from Battle Creek, Michigan, to Chicago, but it will maintain dual headquarters in bo

  • Is TD Bank (TSX:TD) or Royal Bank (TSX:RY) Stock a Buy?

    Canadian banks appear oversold. Is this the right time to buy TD or Royal Bank stock? The post Is TD Bank (TSX:TD) or Royal Bank (TSX:RY) Stock a Buy? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i