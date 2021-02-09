Biden budget nominee Tanden faces two tough hearings this week
By Patricia Zengerle and Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Neera Tanden, U.S. PresidentJoe Biden's nominee to head the Office of Management and Budget,faces what will likely be two contentious confirmation hearingsthis week, where Senate Republicans are expected to grill herabout attacks on members of their party on social media.
Tanden, 50, will appear at confirmation hearings on Tuesdaybefore the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committeeand on Wednesday before the Budget Committee.
When Biden picked Tanden, chief executive of theleft-leaning Center for American Progress think tank, inNovember, Republicans pointed to her past strong comments onTwitter, such as referring to Senate Republican Leader MitchMcConnell as "Moscow Mitch," implying that he was working forRussia, or calling Republican Senator Susan Collins "criminallyignorant."
However, now that Democrats control the Senate, with VicePresident Kamala Harris able to break a tie, Tanden can get the51 votes needed to become OMB director even if she wins noRepublican support in the 100-member chamber.
In prepared testimony, Tanden acknowledged that part of herrole at the think tank was to be "an impassioned advocate," butshe knew that directing the OMB would be different. "Iunderstand, though, that the role of OMB Director calls forbipartisan action, as well as nonpartisan adherence to fact andevidence," her statement said.
The Senate is also scheduled on Tuesday to begin theimpeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, who isaccused of inciting the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S.Capitol.
Before her stint at the Center for American Progress, Tandenserved in the administration of former Democratic President BillClinton. She also helped create former Democratic PresidentBarack Obama's "Affordable Care Act" health insurance plan,which Republicans have tried repeatedly to repeal.
She would be the first woman of color to serve as directorof the OMB, which acts as the gatekeeper for the $4 trillionfederal budget.
Tanden has been viewed as Biden's most controversialnominee, attacked not just by Republicans but also criticized bysome of the most left-leaning Democrats for being insufficientlyprogressive.
Democrats scoffed at Republican concern about Tanden's pasttweets - many of which have been deleted. They called suchconcern hypocritical in light of Republican support for formerPresident Donald Trump, who was known for blasting not justDemocrats but members of his own party - particularly women - as"nasty" or criminals who should be locked up.
Democrats praised Tanden as experienced and qualified. "Sheunderstands the everyday needs of working and middle classfamilies and has devoted her career in public service and publicpolicy to building a better economy that works for allAmericans," Senator Gary Peters, chairman of the HomelandSecurity Committee, said in a statement after meeting with her.
Tanden also has been criticized from the left over hersupport for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ratherthan Senator Bernie Sanders during the 2016 Democraticpresidential race.
Sanders has not said publicly whether he will supportTanden's nomination. But the senator, who is now chairman of theBudget Committee, is unlikely to have scheduled her confirmationhearing if he were strongly opposed to her selection.
A Sanders spokesman did not respond to a request forcomment.(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Heather Timmons andRichard Pullin)