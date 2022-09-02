Biden brands Trump and 'MAGA forces' a threat to US democracy

US President Joe Biden speaks at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Hannah Beier/Bloomberg

Joe Biden branded Donald Trump and millions of his supporters an "extremist" threat to American democracy in a rare prime-time address to the nation on Thursday night.

Mr Biden chose to deliver his fiercest attack yet in a speech outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where the Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution were adopted over 200 years ago.

Republicans accused Mr Biden, who came to office pledging to unite the nation, of "crossing the Rubicon" with his remarks, and becoming the "divider-in-chief".

In his 24-minute address Mr Biden said: "Donald Trump and the Make America Great Again (MAGA) Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic. They embrace anger. They thrive on chaos. They live not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies.

"As I stand here tonight, equality and democracy are under assault. We do ourselves no favour to pretend otherwise.

"MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards. Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love."

He added: "For a long time, we've reassured ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed. But it is not. I will not stand by and watch elections in this country be stolen by people who simply refuse to accept that they lost."

Mr Biden went on to accuse supporters of Mr Trump's (MAGA) movement of "promoting authoritarian leaders" and "fanning the flames of political violence".

He said: "Not every Republican, not even a majority of Republicans, are MAGA Republicans. But there's no question that the Republican Party today is dominated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans. And that is a threat to this country.

"We must be honest with each other and with ourselves. Too much of what's happening in our country today is not normal.

"History tells us that blind loyalty to a single leader and a willingness to engage in political violence is fatal to democracy. 'We the people' must say this is not who we are."

Mr Biden's speech made clear that Democrats will attempt to make the midterm congressional elections in November a referendum on Mr Trump and MAGA.

The President spoke from behind a bullet-proof glass screen to an invited audience of about 300 people.

Joe Biden - Hannah Beier/Bloomberg

Supporters of Mr Trump chanted objections within earshot.

Mr Biden was loudly heckled by a supporter of Mr Trump. The heckler chanted "F--- Joe Biden" and "Let’s go Brandon".

Pausing in his speech Mr Biden said: "They’re entitled to be outrageous. This is a democracy."

He added: "Good manners is nothing they’ve ever suffered from."

Independence Hall was illuminated in red and blue, and two Marine sentries stood behind the President.

However, the major US television networks decided not to break into their regular schedules to broadcast the address, instead sticking with programmes including Law & Order and Shark Tank.

Republican leaders universally condemned Mr Biden's speech as an unwarranted attack on 74 million Americans who voted for Mr Trump in 2020.

Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader in the House, said: "He [Mr Biden] has launched an assault on our democracy. His policies have severely wounded America's soul, diminished America's spirit and betrayed America's trust.

"Instead of trying to bring our country together to solve these challenges, President Biden has chosen to divide, demean and disparage his fellow Americans."

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, said: "Joe Biden is the divider-in-chief and epitomises the current state of the Democrat Party - one of divisiveness, disgust, and hostility towards half the country."

Earlier this month an NBC News poll showed that "threats to democracy" was the most important issue to voters ahead of the midterms.

It showed 21 per cent believed that was the key issue, followed by 16 per cent citing the cost of living.

Reince Priebus, former White House chief of staff for Donald Trump, said: "This [Mr Biden's speech] all started with that NBC poll. This is something that was calculated [by the White House]."

Stephen Miller, former senior adviser to Mr Trump, told Fox News: "This speech is the moment Biden crossed the Rubicon. He is truly and irrevocably now committed to splitting this country in two."