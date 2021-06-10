Biden, Boris Johnson talk COVID-19 travel rules, Atlantic Charter modeled on Churchill-FDR

FALMOUTH, England – President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sized each other up in person Thursday for the first time since Biden took office.

And despite fears that Biden would hold an obvious grudge against Britain's sometimes controversial and unpredictable leader for his enthusiastic support of former President Donald Trump's populist policies – as well as simmering tensions over what Brexit could mean for peace in Northern Ireland – both leaders' first big moment on the global stage appeared to get off to a mutually agreeable start – at least in public.

"It's gorgeous. I don’t want to go home," Biden said as he and Johnson, joined by their wives Jill Biden and Carrie Symonds, respectively, stood on a deck overlooking St. Ives Bay, a majestic stretch of beach that looks out to rugged headlands in this part of southwestern England. The Group of Seven summit, a meeting of the world's wealthy industrialized nations, takes place here June 11-13. The coronavirus pandemic and climate change are among the topics under discussion.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are greeted and walk with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson, ahead of the G-7 summit, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Carbis Bay, England. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

"Fantastic to see you," Johnson said.

But beyond the pleasantries there was also substance to their talks.

Here are the key takeaways:

Easing COVID-19 travel restrictions

Biden and Johnson launched a new travel task force that will make policy recommendations about safely opening up international travel between the U.K. and U.S.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, more than 4.5 million Americans visited the U.K. every year, and more than five million British nationals traveled to the U.S. annually. That's more than any other country.

However, no specific timing on when the task force would be operational was announced. British scientists believe the U.K. may be starting to see the start of a third wave of coronavirus infections as a result of the Delta variant first detected in India.

Inspired by Churchill and Roosevelt: A new 'Atlantic Charter'

The creation of the travel task force was announced as part of a broad "Atlantic Charter" aimed at "tackling the greatest challenges of our time" from global defense to climate change, Johnson's office said. The charter is modeled on a historic joint statement made by Prime Minister Winston Churchill and President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1941 setting out their goals for the post-war world. It will also encompass defending democracy as a political system and building a sustainable global trading system.

"While Churchill and Roosevelt faced the question of how to help the world recover following a devastating war, today we have to reckon with a very different but no less intimidating challenge – how to build back better from the coronavirus pandemic," Johnson said.

He and Biden viewed some historical documents connected to the original charter.

Biden 'rock solid' on Good Friday Agreement

In their meeting, Biden was expected to press Johnson over how Brexit, the U.K.'s exit from the European Union, could impact the Good Friday Agreement, the peace treaty in Northern Ireland. Northern Ireland remained part of the U.K after Brexit, but Ireland is in the EU and frictionless trade – borderless trade – across the EU political bloc has partially underwritten stability on the Irish border for several decades. Johnson's government has struggled to come up with an alternative acceptable to the EU and Ireland is an issue that's close to Biden's heart because of his family ties to the nation.

President Joe Biden, right, talks with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during their meeting ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP)

Biden's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a briefing on Air Force One before the president landed in the U.K. on Wednesday that, "Any steps that imperil or undermine the Good Friday Agreement will not be welcomed by the U.S."

Sullivan added: "The president (will not) issue threats or (an) ultimatum … (he) has been crystal clear about his rock solid belief in the Good Friday agreement as the foundation for peaceful coexistence in Northern Ireland. The agreement must be protected."

Vaccines doses for the world

Biden announced that the U.S. has purchased 500 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to donate to 92 low-income countries and the African Union.

The U.S. and other wealthy nations have been under pressure to share their vaccine surplus with the rest of the world. The doses the U.S. is donating will be shipped starting in August and distributed through the global vaccine alliance known as COVAX, with 200 million to be shared this year and the remaining 300 million to be donated through the first half of 2022.

"America knows firsthand the tragedies of this pandemic," Biden said, with nearly 600,000 Americans dying from COVID – more U.S. deaths than in both world wars, the Vietnam War and the 911 terrorist attacks combined.

"We know the tragedy," Biden said. "We also know the path to recovery."

Biden called COVID "the current enemy of world peace" and warned that "just as the American economy is recovering, it is an all of our interests to have a global economy began to come recovery as well."

"That won't happen unless we can get this pandemic under control worldwide," he said.

