Biden blasts 'deplorable' report that Trump mocked military veterans: 'He's not fit to be the commander in chief'

At a campaign event on Friday, Joe Biden gave his reaction to The Atlantic article that claims president Donald Trump referred to dead American service members as “losers” and “suckers”.

“If what is written in The Atlantic is true, it is disgusting. It affirms what most of us believe to be true, that Donald Trump is not fit to be the commander-in-chief,” the former vice president and Democratic candidate said.

Asked for further comment, Biden said he would try to be measured in his response, rhetorically asking how it would feel to have a family member in active service at the moment having read the claims.

He described military personnel as the “backbone of America” and said that what the president is reported as saying is “deplorable”, later adding: “It is absolutely damnable. It is a disgrace.”

More follows…