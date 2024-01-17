Biden, 'Big 4' congressional leaders meet on stalled aid for Ukraine, Israel

President Joe Biden hosted top lawmakers at the White House on Wednesday to discuss his national security supplemental funding request, which includes urgent aid for Ukraine and Israel.

The $106 billion request Biden made in October has been stalled amid fierce debate on immigration policy, with Republicans demanding stricter protocols on asylum and parole.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell were in attendance, as well as several key committee chairs, according to the White House.

Ahead of the meeting, Johnson dug in on House Republican border demands.

"Before we even talk about Ukraine, I'm going to tell the president what I'm telling all of you and we've told the American people: border, border, border. We have to take care of our own house," he added.

Asked about Johnson's comments, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the meeting "is about Ukraine."

"That's what we're gonna focus on in this discussion," Kirby told reporters at the daily briefing. "And as the speaker knows quite well, we continue to negotiate in good faith in a bipartisan way with the Senate, Republicans and Democrats up there on Capitol Hill, about the national security supplemental and which obviously includes money for border security."

Kirby said that could include sharing some classified material with the lawmakers to help demonstrate the "desperate, urgent need" for weapons and other capabilities to be provided to Ukraine.

Biden's supplemental aid package would include $61 billion for Ukraine and $14.3 billion for Israel.

PHOTO: President Joe Biden holds a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Nov. 13, 2023, in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

The bill also sets aside $14 billion for border policies, including the hiring of more than 1,000 additional border patrol agents and asylum officers. It also includes $1.2 billion to combat the flow of fentanyl.

But Republicans are demanding more sweeping changes to U.S. immigration policy, pointing to the influx of migrants at the southwest border.

Negotiations have been going on for months, and were carried on throughout the holiday recess by a bipartisan group of senators.

Heading into the meeting with Biden, Schumer and McConnell gave a brief update on where things stand.

McConnell said the supplemental package could go up for a vote in the Senate as soon as next week.

"This is a unique opportunity to accomplish something in divided government that wouldn't be there under unified," McConnell said. "I keep reminding my members that if we had a 100% Republican government -- the president, House, Senate -- we probably would not be able to get a single Democratic vote to pass what Senator Lankford and the administration are trying to get together."

Schumer said he wouldn't make promises on timing for a vote but said they were "making good progress."

But Johnson has only grown more insistent that the House should not accept the Senate's work, and should instead continue to insist upon H.R. 2, a House-Republican backed bill filled with border policies the Democratic-controlled Senate wouldn't support and that the White House would likely veto.

The speaker again poured cold water on the Senate negotiations during his Wednesday news conference.

"We're demanding real transformative policy change because that's what the American people need. And deserve and that they're demanding as well," he told reporters. "House Republicans are standing on that line. I will tell the president that today."

PHOTO: House And Senate Leaders Host Capitol Menorah Lighting (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The debate has resulted in the continued delay in aid to Ukraine in its war against Russian invaders. It's been more than a year since Congress approved major funding for the Eastern European nation, and the administration has said it is quickly running out of funds to continue providing aid to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a visit to Washington in mid-December to push for the aid, telling lawmakers he was fighting "our freedom and yours."

Congress will spend much of this week working through a short-term funding bill aimed at buying lawmakers more time to keep the government open and avert a shutdown. But neither the short-term funding bill nor the longer-term appropriations bills lawmakers hope to complete by March are slated to include any funding for Ukraine or Israel.

