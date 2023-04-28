Biden awards football trophy to Air Force Academy

  • President Joe Biden speaks during an event to present the Commander-in-Chief's trophy to the Air Force Academy in the East Room of the White House, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
    President Joe Biden speaks during an event to present the Commander-in-Chief's trophy to the Air Force Academy in the East Room of the White House, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • President Joe Biden looks to Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun as he speaks during an event to present the Commander-in-Chief's trophy to the Air Force Academy in the East Room of the White House, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
    President Joe Biden looks to Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun as he speaks during an event to present the Commander-in-Chief's trophy to the Air Force Academy in the East Room of the White House, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • President Joe Biden speaks during an event to present the Commander-in-Chief's trophy to the Air Force Academy in the East Room of the White House, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
    President Joe Biden speaks during an event to present the Commander-in-Chief's trophy to the Air Force Academy in the East Room of the White House, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun smiles as President Joe Biden speaks during an event to present the Commander-in-Chief's trophy to the Air Force Academy in the East Room of the White House, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
    Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun smiles as President Joe Biden speaks during an event to present the Commander-in-Chief's trophy to the Air Force Academy in the East Room of the White House, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, center, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, left, and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Brown Jr. applaud as members of the Air Force Academy arrive in the East Room of the White House, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, center, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, left, and Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Brown Jr. applaud as members of the Air Force Academy arrive in the East Room of the White House, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • President Joe Biden smiles as he recognizes Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Brown Jr. during an event to present the Commander-in-Chief's trophy to the Air Force Academy in the East Room of the White House, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
    President Joe Biden smiles as he recognizes Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Brown Jr. during an event to present the Commander-in-Chief's trophy to the Air Force Academy in the East Room of the White House, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday awarded the commander-in-chief trophy to the Air Force Academy for winning football games against its rival U.S. service academies.

“Simply put, you can’t talk about the soul of the nation without talking about our service academies,” Biden told the team gathered in the White House's East Room. “And you can’t talk about the service academies without talking about duty, teamwork, service and excellence. That’s all about you.”

Air Force beat both the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy during last year's collegiate football season, compiling an overall record of 10-3. It also beat Baylor University 30-15 in the Armed Forces Bowl, which Biden said was the coldest bowl game in history at 11 degrees.

The Air Force Falcons have won the trophy 21 times, compared to 16 for the Navy Midshipmen and 9 for the Army Knights.

The competition among the service academies began in 1972. The trophy—topped by three silver footballs—weighs 170 pounds.

“That trophy is bigger than the Super Bowl trophy,” Biden said. “No, it really is. So, you may need help carrying it.”