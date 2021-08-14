Biden sends 5,000 troops to Afghanistan as the Taliban captures key northern city

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden announced Saturday that he's authorized the deployment of 5,000 troops to Afghanistan to ensure "an orderly and safe" drawdown and evacuate U.S. personnel as well as Afghans who helped American troops as Taliban militants continued to make rapid territorial gains across the country.

The president dispatched 1,000 troops in addition to the 3,000 the Pentagon sent to Afghanistan earlier this week and the 1,000 troops who are already on the ground, according to a defense official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter. The troops will help evacuate military personnel from Kabul as the Taliban continues to expand territorial gains at a stunning speed.

Biden made the announcement in a statement that outlined a series of actions he was taking to help Afghan forces blunt the Taliban onslaught, following a morning meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris and his national security team, according to a White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the meeting.

The president's statement comes as the Taliban seized control of the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif, the country's fourth largest city, dealing another blow to besieged Afghan government. The militant group now controls about 24 of Afghanistan's 34 provinces, quickly encroaching on the capital, Kabul.

Biden said he directed U.S. armed forces and intelligence community to "ensure that we will maintain the capability and the vigilance to address future terrorist threats from Afghanistan" and ordered Secretary of State Antony Blinken to support Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and engage regional stakeholders to help "prevent further bloodshed and pursue a political settlement" with Taliban insurgents.

The president also said U.S. officials have warned Taliban officials in Doha, Qatar, that any action on the ground in Afghanistan that threatens the safety of U.S personnel or the mission there "will be met with a swift and strong U.S. military response."

Ambassador Tracey Jacobson, director of the administration's Afghanistan task force, has been charged with ensuring a "whole of government effort" to transport and relocate Afghan special immigrant visa applicants and other Afghan allies, according to the statement.

The president appeared to blame the situation on former President Donald Trump, who he said "left the Taliban in the strongest position militarily since 2001" when he invited them to discuss a withdrawal at Camp David on the eve of 9/11 in 2019.

Trump, who brokered a deal with the Taliban to leave Afghanistan by May 1, also reduced the number of troops there to 2,500 before he left office.

"Therefore, when I became president, I faced a choice – follow through on the deal, with a brief extension to get our forces and our allies’ forces out safely, or ramp up our presence and send more American troops to fight once again in another country’s civil conflict," Biden said.

"I was the fourth President to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan – two Republicans, two Democrats. I would not, and will not, pass this war onto a fifth."

Earlier Saturday, Biden and Harris met virtually with Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Homeland Security Adviser Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall to discuss the U.S. withdrawal, the White House official said.

