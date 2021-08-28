Biden: Another terror attack against US forces in Afghanistan ‘highly likely’ in next 24-36 hours

President Biden warned that another terrorist attack in Kabul may be imminent (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

President Biden has warned that another terrorist attack in Kabul is “highly likely” in the next 24 to 36 hours.

“The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high,” the president said in a statement. “Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours. I directed them to take every possible measure to prioritize force protection, and ensured that they have all the authorities, resources and plans to protect our men and women on the ground.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow