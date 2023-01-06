Can Biden's new border plan end the migrant crisis?

Bernd Debusmann Jr - BBC News, Washington
·4 min read

US President Joe Biden has announced a new plan to accept up to 30,000 migrants each month, while also expanding a Trump-era policy to make it easier to send many back to Mexico. How will this impact the crisis at the border?

Mr Biden believes the new policy - which will apply to asylum seekers from Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti and Venezuela - will "substantially reduce" the number of people who attempt to cross the US-Mexico border illegally.

"This new process is orderly, it's safe and it's humane," Mr Biden said in a speech at the White House.

While experts and immigration advocates believe it may be effective, many expressed concerns that an increased number of migrants may be sent to unsafe or inhumane conditions in Mexico.

"The administration is shifting its overall policy to a carrot and stick approach," said Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, of the American Immigration Council. "And the emphasis is on the stick".

What's in the new plan?

Citizens from the four countries will be offered an expanded legal pathway to apply to enter the US, where they will be allowed to live and work for up to two years. To be eligible, migrants must have financial sponsors already in the US, and pass security vetting.

Applications can be done through an application, CBP One, which allows would-be asylum seekers to schedule an arrival at a port of entry into the US. Those who are denied or attempt to cross illegally will be ineligible for the programme in the future.

"Stay where you are and apply legally. If your application is approved...you have access," Mr Biden said on Thursday. "But if your application is denied or you attempt to cross into the United States unlawfully, you will not be allowed to enter."

US officials say that migrants who do attempt to cross the border illegally will rapidly be sent back to Mexico under Title 42, which gives the government power to automatically expel undocumented migrants seeking entry, with Mexico agreeing to 30,000 more returns each year.

Previously, Mexico's government only accepted the return of its own citizens under Title 42, along with citizens of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. In October, the programme was expanded to include Venezuelans.

US officials said that the previous initiative led to a 90% drop in the number of Venezuelans arriving at the US-Mexico border, and a "dramatic" drop in the number of migrants who choose to risk their lives by using human smugglers.

Migrant in Mexico
More than 2.5 million migrants have been expelled under Title 42 since 2020.

Can Biden's new plan work?

Record number of migrant detentions at the US-Mexico border have presented a growing political headache for Mr Biden. More than two million people were detained at the order in the 2022 fiscal year that ended on 30 September - a 24% jump from the previous year. In December, detentions at the border averaged between 700 and 1,000 each day.

Mr Reichlin-Melnick told the BBC that he believes the creation of alternate pathways is a "positive step" - albeit one that represents a "real return to the Trump-era policies that attempted to deter asylum seekers from getting here in the first place."

He said there could be a drastic reduction in the number of apprehensions at the border, especially among Cubans and Nicaraguans, but he warned that could be offset by migration flows from elsewhere.

Rebecca Solloa, from the Catholic Charities at the Diocese of Laredo - which operates migrant shelters at the border - told the BBC the new application process would slow the influx of migrants. "If it's in an orderly manner, it will help them in the long run and it won't be such a crisis," she said.

But the process has to be credible to stop migrants considering an illegal border crossing, said Andrew Selee of the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute.

"If the legal pathways aren't effective, and the only consequences are being dropped back in a Mexican border town, and you're a Nicaraguan trying to get out of Nicaragua, there's still a good incentive to try and cross multiple times until you make it."

Some advocates are also concerned that the application process may be difficult for some to access in remote or impoverished areas of their home countries, or that potential migrants may not be aware of it before they leave.

Safety concerns in Mexico

The success of the programme ultimately will rest on Mexico's ability to take care of the migrants it has now agreed to take back.

"Northern Mexico is a dangerous place for migrants," Mr Reichlin-Melnick said. "We know that this will strand some of the most vulnerable people in the world in Mexico with few good options for ever being able to seek safety in the United States."

In the short-term, he believes that the border region will see new migrant encampments at the border as migrants already there weigh their options, as well as "potentially significant anger and unrest as migrants wait to see what happens next."

The announcement comes a day after Mr Biden said he would visit the border next week on his way to Mexico, where he will participate in the North American Leaders' Summit.

Latest Stories

  • Biden border speech may extend 'Title 42' to Cuba, Haiti migrants

    The White House is expected to announce Thursday that the country will extend a COVID pandemic-era program to include expelling people from Nicaragua, Cuba and Haiti who illegally cross into the country from Mexico. The announcement could come in a border security speech from President Joe Biden on Thursday, but the Democratic president could also announce new, higher quotas for migrants from these countries, sources said. Biden plans to give a border security-themed speech on Thursday morning, and intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border next week for the first time since he became president two years ago.

  • U.S. looks for opportunity in demise of Guaidó, whom it recognized as 'interim president' of Venezuela

    Juan Guaidó's removal as the Venezuelan opposition's 'interim president' exposed the failure of U.S. policy. But it also may prove useful to American interests by lifting a burden from the pro-democracy campaign.

  • Exiled Venezuela lawmakers chosen to lead anti-Maduro fight

    Venezuela’s opposition has selected an all-female team of mostly unknown exiled former lawmakers to replace the beleaguered Juan Guaidó as the face of its faltering efforts to remove socialist President Nicolas Maduro. Last week, politicians who were elected to the National Assembly in 2015 voted to oust Guaidó from his role as “interim president,” a title he claimed as head of what was widely considered the South American nation's last democratically elected institution. On Thursday, those same former lawmakers chose Dinorah Figueroa as his replacement.

  • BOJ's policy tweak hasn't led to lending windfall, Mizuho head says

    The Bank of Japan's decision to let long-term rates rise more has not sparked a boom in revenue from lending as the central bank has yet to end its policy of negative interest rates, the head of the country's third-largest lender said on Thursday. The comments from Masahiro Kihara, the president and CEO of Mizuho Financial Group, highlight the challenges Japanese banks still face even as the central bank's surprise move last month sparked hopes of a windfall for lenders after years of being squeezed by rock-bottom rates. Kihara also told Reuters that Mizuho, which is looking to expand its capital markets and digital finance capabilities in Asia, was considering a potential deal but he did not elaborate.

  • Marilyn Manson Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Filed by Model Ashley Smithline Dismissed by Judge

    A Los Angeles judge dismissed the model's suit against rocker Marilyn Manson after she failed to provide legal counsel for herself

  • Biden announces major border strategy shift, expands Trump policy

    The plan calls for expelling more migrants without considering their asylum claims; expanding avenues for Nicaraguans, Haitians and Cubans to enter.

  • Quebec's social services under pressure by influx of asylum seekers: advocates

    MONTREAL — An increasing number of asylum seekers to Quebec is putting pressure on the province’s social services network, with homeless shelters in Montreal bearing the brunt of the influx of people, advocates say. Administrative delays within the federal asylum application process and a lack of resources at organizations mandated to help would-be refugees are forcing the vulnerable group to turn to homeless shelters, France Labelle, executive director of a downtown Montreal youth shelter, said

  • Dave Bautista relieved as Drax role in Guardians of the Galaxy ends

    The wrestler turned actor says he doesn't want Guardians of the Galaxy's Drax to be his legacy.

  • 'Gut-wrenching': Rising star state lawmaker killed in crash

    HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state representative, considered a rising political star, was killed when a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into his vehicle early Thursday morning as he returned home from the governor's inauguration ball, state police said. The other driver also died. Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democrat from Middletown, died in the crash that also happened just hours after he was sworn-in for a third term. His death came as a huge shock to friends and colleagues who h

  • Ari Emanuel’s Conundrum: What To Do After UFC Chief Caught On Video Slapping Wife

    Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel has often staked out a moral high ground as he built Endeavor, most recently calling on companies doing business with Kanye West to end their relationships with the rapper after an anti-Semitic rant. In 2010, he famously cut ties with WME client Mel Gibson after racist slurs. Now, he faces a conundrum at […]

  • FTC proposes rule that would ban employee noncompete clauses

    The Federal Trade Commission proposed a rule Thursday that would ban U.S. employers from imposing noncompete clauses on workers, a sweeping measure that could make it easier for people to switch jobs and deepen competition for labor across a wide range of industries. The proposed rule would prevent employers from imposing contract clauses that prohibit their employees from joining a competitor, typically for a period of time, after they leave the company. Advocates of the new rule argue that non

  • AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Bedard, Canada set for world junior semifinal against U.S.: 'The biggest rivalry'

    HALIFAX — Brandt Clarke was a month short of his sixth birthday. The moment, however, remains etched in his memory. John Tavares scored a dramatic hat trick for Canada against the United States in a wild 7-4 victory on New Year's Eve at the 2009 world junior hockey championship in Ottawa. Clarke and his family were in the building — hanging off every shot, save and hit from the stands. "The electricity in the building," he said of what still resonates some 14 years later. "The red jerseys all th

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Owen Beck replaces injured Colton Dach on Canadian junior men's hockey team

    HALIFAX — Owen Beck has been added to Canada's roster midway through the world junior men's hockey championship because of Colton Dach's tournament-ending injury. Beck of Port Hope, Ont., joins the host team in Halifax ahead of Monday's quarterfinal against Slovakia. Dach went to the dressing room in the third period of Saturday's 5-1 win over Sweden after delivering a check. He did not return to the game. Beck, 18, was drafted in the second round (33rd) by the Montreal Canadiens in this year's

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st