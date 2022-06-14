High-Level US, China Meeting Raises Prospects for Biden-Xi Call

Jenny Leonard
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Top US and China officials discussed Taiwan, Ukraine and other security issues in Luxembourg, in the latest sign that leaders of the world’s two largest economies are trying to keep high-level communications open despite simmering tensions.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The meeting between National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, on Monday “included candid, substantive, and productive discussion of a number of regional and global security issues, as well as key issues in U.S.-China relations,” according to a White House statement that didn’t elaborate. The meeting lasted for four and a half hours, according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters afterward.

The two men discussed Taiwan, the South China Sea, the war in Ukraine and North Korea’s nuclear program, China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported Tuesday. While Yang said Beijing was ready to work with Washington to find ways of cooperating, the Politburo member complained that “the U.S. side has been insisting on further containing and suppressing China in an all-round way.” He warned the US “should correct its strategic perceptions of China.”

The talks may fuel speculation that President Joe Biden and counterpart Xi Jinping will speak again soon. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe agreed to further discussions after their first face-to-face encounter Friday in Singapore. Recent in-person meetings between Sullivan and Yang in Europe -- in October and again in March -- led to calls between Biden and Xi.

In the Luxembourg meeting Monday, “Mr. Sullivan underscored the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to manage competition between our two countries,” the White House said.

He reiterated the US’s “one China” policy on Taiwan and China and expressed concern about Beijing’s activities in the Taiwan Strait, according to the senior administration official, who asked not to be identified as a condition of participation in the briefing.

US officials have grown alarmed at assertions by Chinese military officials in recent months that the Taiwan Strait isn’t international waters, Bloomberg News reported Sunday, citing a person familiar with the situation. Yang again said that the US must prudently handle the Taiwan issue, according to Xinhua, which didn’t mention the strategic waterway.

Tensions have grown in recent years over the democratically governed island, which Beijing regards as its territory. The Chinese military has regularly probed Taiwan’s air defenses with flights into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, and Austin said in a speech Saturday in Singapore that the US had observed a “steady increase in provocative and destabilizing military activity near Taiwan.”

Sullivan also expressed US concern about China’s veto of a UN Security Council resolution last month that would have imposed new sanctions on North Korea over Pyongyang’s recent ballistic missile tests, the official said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • China meeting a step in effort to develop lines of communication - Pentagon chief

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday that his meeting with China's defense minister was an important step in efforts to develop lines of communication between the two militaries. Austin and Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe met on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore for nearly an hour on Friday, with both sides standing firm on their opposing views over Taiwan's right to rule itself. Despite tensions between the United States and China, U.S. military officials have long sought to have open lines of communication with their Chinese counterparts to be able to mitigate potential flare-ups or deal with any accidents.

  • China's envoy to Australia says 2 nations at 'new juncture'

    China’s ambassador to Australia says relations between the two countries are at a “new juncture” with the election of a new Australian government and the first minister-to-minister talks in more than two years. Ambassador Xiao Qian gave an upbeat assessment of the potential for the bilateral relationship in a weekend speech to the Australia-China Friendship Society in the west coast city of Perth.

  • UPDATE 3-Biden adviser Sullivan raised concerns with China over North Korea

    U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan has raised concerns with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi over Beijing's veto at the United Nations of a U.S.-led push to impose more sanctions on North Korea, a senior U.S. official said. Washington has warned that North Korea's first nuclear test since 2017 could happen at "any time."

  • U.S. slaps visa curbs on nearly 100 people who undermined Nicaragua's democracy -Blinken

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday the United States would impose visa restrictions on 93 more people believed to have undermined democracy in Nicaragua following last year's re-election of President Daniel Ortega. Those targeted by the visa measures include judges, prosecutors, national assembly members and interior ministry officials, Blinken said. The United States and Nicaragua have been at odds for years, but relations took an especially hard hit when Daniel Ortega, a former Marxist guerrilla, won a fourth consecutive term in November after jailing rivals and cracking down on critical media.

  • 166 ‘ferocious’ Covid infections in China linked to a single bar in Beijing

    Total of 143 cases were reported across the country with most of them concentrated in Beijing and <a href="/topic/shanghai">Shanghai</a>

  • Samsung China chip production faces disruption from Korea trucker strike -Trade Association

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's chip production in China is facing disruption from a trucker strike in South Korea which is blocking exports of a key material, the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) said on Tuesday. It is the first concrete sign that the week-long strike is impacting chip production, having already cost South Korean industrial sectors more than $1.2 billion in lost production and unfilled deliveries. KITA said a Korean company that produces isopropyl alcohol (IPA), a raw material for cleaning chip wafers, is facing complications in shipping to a Chinese company that in turn supplies wafers to a Samsung Electronics factory in China.

  • Don’t turn South Pacific into US-China geopolitical ‘boxing ring’, Beijing says

    The South Pacific should not become “a boxing ring” for the US-China rivalry, a senior Chinese diplomat has said, in a bid to ease rising concerns over Beijing’s recent push for a greater security and political presence in the region. The South Pacific, previously known as a battlefield for Beijing to choke Taiwan’s international space, has gained fresh prominence since Beijing signed a controversial security agreement with Solomon Islands in April, prompting backlash from the United States, Aus

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Caleb Houstan helped Scottie Barnes acclimate to Toronto

    Canadian prospect Caleb Houstan details his history with Scottie Barnes, how he would fit with the Raptors' vision and what he's learned about NBA draft workouts over the past few weeks.

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister has also set a deadline of April 1, 2023 for national sport organizations (NSOs) to sign agreements to work with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC). St-Onge a

  • Canada's Rogers wins NCAA title with ninth-best hammer throw in history

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Camryn Rogers won her third NCAA women's hammer throw title in stunning fashion on Thursday. The 23-year-old from Richmond, B.C., shattered her own Canadian and U.S. collegiate records with a toss of 77.67 metres -- the ninth all-time best women's throw in the world. Rogers beat the second-place finisher by almost three metres. She set her previous Canadian record of 76.46 two weeks ago. The senior at the University of California won the NCAA title last year with a throw

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Canadian diver Caeli McKay finds her strength during and after Olympic Games

    CALGARY — Caeli McKay doesn't call herself a wimp anymore because she knows she's not. The Canadian diver has discovered in herself a battler who can compete in pain at the highest levels of her sport. The 22-year-old Calgarian dove with damaged ankle ligaments in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo. "I never felt like the strongest person," McKay told The Canadian Press. "I always felt like I could do more, I always felt like I could push harder. I always kind of told myself I was a wimp. "Thi

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence