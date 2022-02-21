Biden Agrees In Principle To Meet With Putin If Russia Doesn't Invade Ukraine

AP
·7 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia on Sunday rescinded earlier pledges to pull tens of thousands of its troops back from Ukraine’s northern border, a move that U.S. leaders said put Russia another step closer to what they said was the planned invasion of Ukraine. Residents of Ukraine’s capital filled a gold-domed cathedral to pray for peace.

Russia’s action extends what it said were military exercises, originally set to end Sunday, that brought an estimated 30,000 Russian forces to Belarus, Ukraine’s neighbor to the north. They are among at least 150,000 Russian troops now deployed outside Ukraine’s borders, along with tanks, warplanes, artillery and other war materiel.

The continued deployment of the Russian forces in Belarus raised concern that they could be used to sweep down on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, a city of about 3 million people less than a three-hour drive away.

In what appeared to be a last-ditch diplomatic gambit brokered by French President Emmanuel Macron, the White House said U.S. President Joe Biden has agreed “in principle” to a meeting with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin as long as he holds off on launching an assault that U.S. officials warn appears increasingly more likely.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration has been clear that “we are committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins.” U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are set to meet on Thursday in Europe as long as a further invasion doesn’t occur.

“We are always ready for diplomacy. We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war,” Psaki said in statement. “And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon.”

In Kyiv, life outwardly continued as usual for many on a mild winter Sunday, with brunches and church services, ahead of what Biden said late last week was an already decided-upon Russian attack.

Katerina Spanchak, who fled a region of eastern Ukraine when it was taken over by Russian-allied separatists, was among worshippers crowded into the capital’s St. Michael’s monastery, smoky with the candles burned by the faithful, to pray that Ukraine be spared.

“We all love life, and we are all united by our love of life,” Spanchak said, pausing to compose herself. “We should appreciate it every day. That’s why I think everything will be fine.”

“Our joint prayers will help to elude this tragedy, which is advancing,” said another worshipper, who identified himself only by his first name, Oleh.

A U.S. official said Sunday that Biden’s assertion that Putin has made the decision to roll Russian forces into Ukraine was based on intelligence that Russian front-line commanders have been given orders to begin final preparations for an attack. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the sensitive intelligence.

The United States and many European countries have charged for weeks that Putin has built up the forces he needs to invade Ukraine — a westward-looking democracy that has sought to move out of Russia’s orbit — and is now trying to create pretexts to invade.

Western nations have threatened massive sanctions if Putin does.

U.S. officials on Sunday defended their decision to hold off on their planned financial punishments of Russia ahead of any invasion, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called passionately Saturday for the West to do more.

“If you pull the trigger on that deterrent, well then, it doesn’t exist anymore as a deterrent,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told Fox on Washington’s sanctions threat.

Russia held nuclear drills Saturday as well as the conventional exercises in Belarus, and has ongoing naval drills off the coast in the Black Sea.

The announcement that Russia was reversing its pledge to withdraw its forces from Belarus came after two days of sustained shelling along a contact line between Ukraine’s soldiers and Russian-allied separatists in eastern Ukraine, an area that Ukraine and the West worry could be the flashpoint in igniting conflict.

Biden convened the National Security Council at the White House on Russia’s military buildup around Ukraine. White House officials released no immediate details of their roughly two hours of discussion.

“We’re talking about the potential for war in Europe,” U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said earlier Sunday at a security conference in Munich, Germany, that saw urgent consultations among world leaders on the crisis. “It’s been over 70 years, and through those 70 years ... there has been peace and security.”

Zelenskyy on Sunday appealed on Twitter for a cease-fire. Russia has denied plans to invade, but the Kremlin did not respond to Zelenskyy’s offer Saturday to meet with Putin.

After a call with Macron, Putin blamed Ukraine — incorrectly, according to observers there — for the escalation of shelling along the contact line and NATO for “pumping modern weapons and ammunition” into Ukraine. The Kremlin statement mentioned a cease-fire only in passing and made no mention of Zelenskyy’s call for a meeting.

Macron, a leader in European efforts to broker a peaceful resolution with Russia, also spoke separately to Zelenskyy, to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and to Biden. Macron’s office said both the Ukrainian and Russian leaders had agreed to work toward a diplomatic solution “in coming days and coming weeks.”

Blinken, the United States’ top diplomat, on Sunday renewed his offer to meet one-on-one with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov this week — on the condition, he said, that Putin has not invaded Ukraine by then.

“Up to the last minute, there is still an option for him to pull back,” Blinken told NBC’s Meet the Press.

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow issued an advisory urging greater caution by Americans in Russia overall. “Have evacuation plans that do not rely on U.S. government assistance,” it warned.

Immediate worries focused on eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces have been fighting the pro-Russia rebels since 2014 in a conflict that has killed some 14,000 people.

In the eastern Ukraine regions of Lugansk and Donetsk, separatist leaders have ordered a full military mobilization and sent more civilians to Russia, which has issued about 700,000 passports to residents of the rebel-held territories. Claims that Russian citizens are being endangered might be used as justification for military action.

Officials in the separatist territories claimed Ukrainian forces launched several artillery attacks over the past day and that two civilians were killed during an unsuccessful assault on a village near the Russian border. Ukraine’s military said two soldiers died in firing from the separatist side on Saturday.

“When tension is escalated to the maximum, as it is now, for example, on the line of contact, then any spark, any unplanned incident or any minor planned provocation can lead to irreparable consequences,” Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said in an interview that aired Sunday on Russian state television.

On the front lines, Ukrainian soldiers said they were under orders not to return fire. Zahar Leshushun, peering into the distance with a periscope, had followed the news all day from a trench where he is posted near the town of Zolote.

“Right now, we don’t respond to their fire because ...” the soldier said before the sound of an incoming shell interrupted him. “Oh! They are shooting at us now. They are aiming at the command post.”

___

Heintz reported from Moscow and Miller from Washington. Mstyslav Chernov in Zolote, Ukraine, Geir Moulson in Berlin, Aamer Madhani in Munich, Ellen Knickmeyer, Robert Burns and Darlene Superville in Washington, Liudas Dapkus in Vilnius, Lithuania, and Yuras Karmanau in Kyiv contributed to this story.

___

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • US embassy in Moscow urges Americans in Russia to avoid crowds due to 'threats of attacks' in urban areas

    The embassy's security alert also tells Americans to "have evacuation plans that do not rely on U.S. government assistance."

  • Justin Bieber Reportedly Tests Positive for COVID-19, Postpones Las Vegas Show

    Justin Bieber has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The artist's concert, which was...

  • Biden agrees in principle to Ukraine summit with Putin

    The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement on Monday he had pitched both leaders on a summit over "security and strategic stability in Europe." The White House said in a statement that Biden had accepted the meeting "in principle" but only "if an invasion hasn't happened." "We are always ready for diplomacy," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

  • UPDATE 1-Images show new Russian deployments of armor and troops near Ukraine -Maxar

    Satellite images show multiple new field deployments of armored equipment and troops from Russian garrisons near the border with Ukraine, a private U.S. company said on Sunday, in what its director said indicated increased military readiness. The new activity comes as Russia extended military drills in Belarus that were due to end on Sunday, heightening fears among Western powers over an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine. The images released by U.S.-based Maxar Technologies, which has been tracking the buildup of Russian forces for weeks, could not be independently verified by Reuters.

  • Asia shares pare losses, S&P 500 rallies on Ukraine hopes

    Asian share markets pared sharp early losses on Monday as a glimmer of hope emerged for a diplomatic solution to the Russian-Ukraine standoff, though there remained plenty of devil in the detail. Wall St futures rallied on news U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to hold a summit on the Ukraine crisis. One condition for the summit was that Putin did not invade Ukraine, a turn of events that still seemed possible given Russia extended military drills in Belarus and continued to build up troops on the Ukraine border.

  • WRAPUP 10-Biden agrees in principle to Ukraine summit with Putin

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, U.S. and French leaders said, offering a possible path out from one of the most dangerous European crises in decades. The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement on Monday he had pitched both leaders on a summit over "security and strategic stability in Europe." The White House said in a statement that Biden had accepted the meeting "in principle" but only "if an invasion hasn't happened."

  • Paul McCartney gets back to where he once belonged. Don’t just let it be, Miami! | Editorial

    So here’s a heart-tugging proposition for any music-loving South Florida Baby Boomer.

  • UPDATE 1-Russian-backed Ukraine rebels say two civilians killed in shelling by Kyiv forces -RIA

    Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine said on Monday two civilians were killed in shelling by the Kyiv government forces, Russia's RIA news agency reported. RIA cited representatives of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic as saying that the shelling occurred late on Sunday. Kyiv and the rebels, at war for the last eight years, have accused each other of increased ceasefire violations over the last few days and the use of heavy weaponry such as mortars and artillery.

  • Massive Credit Suisse leak reveals bank managed hundreds of millions of dollars with clients tied to criminal activity and human rights abuses

    In a statement, Credit Suisse said it "strongly rejects the allegations and insinuations about the bank's purported business practices."

  • Emily Ratajkowski Makes Maximalism Look Effortless On Michael Kors Runway

    The multi-hyphenate is known for a daring sense of personal style. So here are the new mother's best red carpet and street style outfits.

  • SIU investigating serious injury reported during Ottawa protests

    Ontario's police watchdog is investigating two cases where police tried to clear protesters from Ottawa streets on Friday and Saturday. In a media release Sunday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said a 49-year-old woman reported being seriously injured after an "interaction" with a Toronto Police Service officer on a horse at roughly 5:14 p.m. Friday. The incident is related to false rumours of a woman being trampled to death by a police horse that same day. The SIU said it is currently in

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Blazers overcome Morant's 44 points, beat Grizzlies 123-119

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 32 points and eight rebounds, Anfernee Simons added 31 points and six assists and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame Ja Morant's 44-point performance, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 123-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Hart added 22 points, six assists and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who won their fourth straight after leading most of the game and weathering a frantic finish. Morant matched his career high in scoring as Memphis had its six-game winnin

  • Trae Young scores 22 points, Hawks rout Magic 130-109

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — All-Star starter Trae Young had 22 points and six assists and the Atlanta Hawks routed the Orlando Magic 130-109 on Wednesday night in the final game before the break for both teams. Young played only 25 minutes after scoring 41 points in Atlanta's home victory over Cleveland on Tuesday night. The Hawks made 18 of 32 3-point shots and shot 50% overall. Bogan Bogdanovic led Atlanta with 23 points. Cole Anthony led Orlando with 23 points and seven rebounds. Rookie Jalen Suggs

  • Silver sees no easy fix to issues in Simmons-Harden trade

    CLEVELAND (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't like the circumstances that led to the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. He just doesn't see a way to fix them. Silver noted that players being unhappy with their teams and asking for trades is nothing new. But the commissioner said Saturday that a player taking the stance Simmons did with the Philadelphia 76ers, refusing to play knowing he would be fined, is more complicated. “I don’t have something specific in mind that can prevent

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Rublev tops Canada's Auger-Aliassime to win Open 13 Provence in Marseille

    MARSEILLE, France — Felix Auger-Aliassime's win streak came to an end Sunday with a straight sets loss to Andrey Rublev of Russia in the final at the Open 13 Provence. Rublev, the No. 2 seed, downed the 21-year-old Canadian 7-5, 7-6(4). The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 12 aces and saved 7-of-11 break points across the one hour, 56 minute match. The 24-year-old Rublev won 71 per cent of his first serve points and saved 2-of-5 break points en route to clinching the title at the ATP 250 hard-

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Five to Know: Kripps wins bronze for Canada's 26th medal as Games come to a close

    BEIJING — KRIPPS MAKES IT 26 Justin Kripps looked up to the sky to savour the moment. The Canadian had just held off the determined German opposition to win bronze in four-man bobsled by six-hundredths of a second. Kripps exchanged hugs with his elated teammates – Ryan Sommer of White Rock, B.C.; Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont.; and Ben Coakwell of Moose Jaw, Sask. – then paused for a moment of reflection. "It was definitely a combination of joy and relief," said the 35-year-old. "It was such a battl

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span