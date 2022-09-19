Biden again says US would defend Taiwan if China attacks

Frances Mao - BBC News
·2 min read
Taiwan aricraft in military expercise, spetember 2022
Taiwan carried out military exercises earlier this month

US President Joe Biden has again said the US would defend Taiwan in the event of an "unprecedented attack" by China.

Speaking in a CBS interview, Mr Biden replied "Yes" when asked if that meant US forces would defend Taiwan.

The interview aired on Sunday, prompting the White House to reiterate that US policy had not changed.

Washington's policy has always been one of "strategic ambiguity" - it does not commit to defending Taiwan, but also does not rule out the option.

Taiwan is a self-ruled island off the coast of eastern China that Beijing claims as part of its territory. Washington has long walked a diplomatic tightrope over the issue. On the one hand it adheres to the One China policy, a cornerstone of its relationship with Beijing.

Under this policy, Taiwan is a part of China and the position is not challenged. So the US does not recognise it as a separate state and has no diplomatic ties with the island. But it maintains close relations and sells arms to Taiwan under the Taiwan Relations Act, which states that the US must provide the island with the means to defend itself.

Mr Biden reiterated this in the CBS 60 Minutes interview on Sunday.

"There's a One-China policy and Taiwan makes their own judgements on their independence. We are not moving, not encouraging their being independent - that's their decision," he said.

Mr Biden had made similar comments in May, vowing to intervene militarily to defend Taiwan if it was attacked. The White House had quickly followed up by saying there was no departure from America's long-standing policy.

This time too the White House has issued a statement that appears to contradict Mr Biden: "The President has said this before, including in Tokyo earlier this year. He also made clear then that our Taiwan policy hasn't changed. That remains true."

But this is the third time in a year that President Biden has gone further than the official stance in indicating a promise of military action - in October 2021 and then again in May this year.

Earlier this month, the US agreed to sell $1.1bn (£955m) in weaponry and missile defence to Taiwan, provoking anger from China.

Tensions between US and China ramped up after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a controversial visit to the island in August - a trip Mr Biden had said was "not a good idea".

In response, Beijing staged a five-day military blockade around Taiwan. The US claims it shot missiles over the island, but Beijing did not confirm this and Taiwan said the missiles China fired flew high into the atmosphere and posed no threat.

Elsewhere in the pre-recorded interview broadcast on Sunday, Mr Biden warned Russia not to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine.

Latest Stories

  • Biden says US would defend Taiwan but denies ‘One China’ policy has changed

    Mr Biden says American forces would come to Taipei’s defence in the event of an ‘unprecedented attack’ from mainland China

  • Biden: US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion

    President Joe Biden says U.S. forces would defend Taiwan if China tries to invade the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing as part of its territory, adding to displays of official American support for the island democracy. Biden said “yes” when asked during an interview broadcast Sunday on CBS News's “60 Minutes” program whether “U.S. forces, U.S. men and women, would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion." Tension is rising following efforts by Chinese President Xi Jinping's government to intimidate Taiwan by firing missiles into the nearby sea and flying fighter jets nearby and visits to Taipei by political figures including U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

  • Biden declares the Covid pandemic ‘is over’

    Mr Biden’s interview with CBS News is the first he has done in many months

  • Fish Tank Spills as Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Taiwan

    Bewildered fish were sloshed around their tank in Taipei City, Taiwan, as a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the country on Sunday, September 18.According to Taiwan’s Central Meteorological Administration, the earthquake hit in the early afternoon and had a depth of 4.3 miles (7 km). The worst affected areas were in the southeast of the island nation. Previously, on Saturday, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake was registered near Yujing.Further aftershocks continued to hit Taiwan since the earthquake, the administration said.Local police said one person died, and 43 people were injured due to the earthquake in Hualien County, the worst-affected in the area.Footage posted to Twitter by @ohayotaiwan shows a fish tank spilling over and TV screens shaking as the earthquake hits the area. Credit: @ohayotaiwan via Storyful

  • Ukraine war: Russia's new defences in northeast, Polish waterway opened, 'war crimes' tribunal

    These are the latest developments in the Ukraine war you need to know about this Saturday. View on euronews

  • Four killed in shelling in separatist-held Donetsk -mayor

    STORY: Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said on the Telegram messaging platform that the four died in a central part of the city. Fragments of French-made Caesar howitzer shells were found, Kulemzin added.Yulia, a resident of Donetsk, said there were 10 loud explosions. On the same day, soldiers launched mortars at Ukrainian forces in the Avdiivka area.A masked soldier with the call-sign "Moscow" said he was sent to the area as a conscript soldier. "Their artillery is strong, I 'm not arguing," he added. In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces have retaken territory previously held by Russian forces in the northeastern Kharkiv region.East and south of there, Russia has concentrated forces for months in the Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, to expand territory held by Moscow-backed separatists since 2014.This content was produced in a region of Ukraine backed by Russia, whose law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

  • Documentary about Hong Kong media mogul, activist highlights the deterioration of the city's freedoms

    A documentary about a Hong Kong media tycoon and activist, which explores how rights and freedoms have deteriorated in the city over the last few years, will be screened on Sunday at the VIFF Centre in Vancouver. Produced by the Acton Institute, a Michigan-based research and educational institute, The Hong Konger profiles Jimmy Lai, founder of the city's pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily. "He was so angry at the killings in China in 1989 in Tiananmen Square that he wanted to start a newspaper

  • Hungary extends energy and food price caps amid soaring inflation

    BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary has extended price caps on fuels and basic foodstuff by three months until the end of the year in a bid to shield households from soaring costs, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff told a briefing on Saturday. Budapest has sharply criticised the European Union for imposing sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, saying they have failed to weaken Moscow meaningfully while causing a surge in food and energy prices. Combined with falls in the forint to record lows, the price rises have sent Hungary's inflation to two-decade highs, forcing the National Bank of Hungary to hike its base rate sharply to 11.75%.

  • Analysis-China's mortgage boycott quietly regroups as construction idles

    Two months since many Chinese homebuyers stopped repaying mortgages to protest stalled construction on their properties, a lack of progress at more sites now threatens to intensify the boycott, despite assurances from authorities. The mortgage protest became a rare act of public disobedience in China, pushed via social media in late June and forcing regulators to scramble to offer homebuyers loan payment holidays for up to six months and pledges to expedite construction. But with no sign of construction picking up at many projects and no clear guidance from local authorities, more homebuyers have told Reuters they plan to join others who have stopped paying mortgages.

  • Biden Says Presidential Run In 2024 ‘Remains To Be Seen’

    President Joe Biden said it was "much too early" to decide whether he was going to run for re-election.

  • Ted Cruz Tells Sean Hannity Transporting Migrants Is Illegal – but Advocates for It Anyway (Video)

    “For you, a citizen, you could easily be arrested,” the Republican senator from Texas told the Fox News host, who likened the move to human trafficking

  • Ukraine delivers another blow to Russia as it breaches front line on Oskil River

    Ukrainian soldiers have broken through Russia's frontline along the Oskil River, exposing an important supply route and swathes of territory that the Kremlin has promised to defend.

  • Bucs' Devin White fires shot at former teammate Jameis Winston: 'We just knew he was going to give us the ball'

    Jameis Winston didn't leave a great impression on his former teammates.

  • China Wants Taiwan and the Clock Is Ticking Louder Every Day

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/GettyIt’s next to impossible to find a serious student of international affairs or military strategy who doesn’t think the strategic relationship between the United States and the People’s Republic of China has reached a new nadir. Things were very uncomfortable before Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s Aug. 2 visit to Taipei set off a new round of fireworks, prompting Beijing to initiate its most ambitious series of naval exercises in the vici

  • UPDATE 2-Biden says U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion

    U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, his most explicit statement so far on the issue, something sure to anger Beijing. Asked to clarify if he meant that unlike in Ukraine, U.S. forces - American men and women - would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, Biden replied: "Yes." The interview was just the latest time that Biden has appeared to go beyond long-standing stated U.S. policy on Taiwan, but his statement was clearer than previous ones about committing U.S. troops to the defend the island.

  • Duke and Duchess of Sussex find ‘new role’ is to be left in the cold

    When they “stepped back” as senior members of the Royal family in January 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dreamed of a “progressive new role” within the monarchy that would see them “work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen”.

  • ‘The Tipping Point.’ Ukraine’s Advance May Be the Deadliest Yet

    The Ukrainians caught the Russians off-guard and took the fight to the invaders, but further gains could come at a heavy price

  • Trump mocks J.D. Vance, saying the Ohio GOP candidate is trying to get on his good side

    Former President Donald Trump at a rally in Ohio on Saturday said that GOP candidate J.D. Vance is "kissing my ass."

  • For Russia's Putin, military and diplomatic pressures mount

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin mounted on the battlefield and in the halls of global power as Ukrainian troops pushed their counteroffensive Saturday to advance farther into Ukraine's partly recaptured northeast. At a high-level summit in Uzbekistan, Putin vowed to press his attack on Ukraine despite recent military setbacks but also faced concerns by India and China over the drawn-out conflict. “I know that today’s era is not of war,” Indian Prime Minister Nar

  • 6m people set to receive £150 disability cost-of-living payment from Tuesday

    The vast majority of those eligible are expected to receive their one-off payment by the start of October.