Biden administration unveils COVID-19 preparedness plan, includes a 'test to treat' initiative

Karen Weintraub, USA TODAY
·4 min read

President Joe Biden's administration announced a new COVID-19 preparedness plan Wednesday, offering more support to schools and business to remain open during outbreaks, combating and preventing new viral variants, and providing high-risk Americans with better access to drugs that can prevent severe COVID-19.

"Today we have the tools we need to protect each other and treat COVID-19," Jeff Zients, the White House's coronavirus response coordinator, said at a news conference, citing masks, testing, variant surveillance, vaccines and treatments.

Many of the administration's priorities will require funding authorization from Congress, Zients said, without providing any specific figures.

The country has made tremendous strides since Biden took office, Zients said, but more is needed to prepare for any future variants and outbreaks.

The president's plan focuses on four major areas: protecting against infection and treating people who develop COVID-19; preparing for new variants; preventing economic and school shutdowns; and supporting efforts to prevent and treat infections around the world, he said.

Right now, it's complicated to access medications for COVID-19, which must be given within five to seven days of the onset of symptoms. Tests can sometimes take days to confirm an infection. Getting a prescription can be tricky and time-consuming, particularly for people who don't have a primary care doctor. And the drugs remain in short supply.

With his "test to treat" initiative, Biden plans to dramatically increase supply, particularly of an antiviral made by Pfizer, which has been shown to prevent nearly 90% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in people at high risk for disease.

He announced Tuesday that his administration has bought 20 million doses of the antiviral, and Pfizer will provide 1 million doses this month and twice that amount next month. Monoclonal antibodies, which provide the body tools to fight off infection, also will be made available at no cost, along with the drug remdesivir, which has been shown to prevent the vast majority of hospitalizations if given within a week of the onset of symptoms.

Biden's plan also dramatically shortens the process of receiving a prescription for the medications by allowing pharmacies and community health centers that provide coronavirus testing to also prescribe the antivirals and monoclonal antibodies.

The administration promises to begin launching these "one-stop shops" this month, including hundreds of sites across the country at CVS, Walgreens, and Kroger pharmacies, nursing homes and veterans health centers.

The United States also will continue to provide vaccine to other parts of the world where access remains limited, to help contain outbreaks and reduce the risk of new variants, Zients said. The U.S. has promised to provide 1.2 billion vaccine doses to low-income countries and conflict zones, as well as oxygen, protective equipment and other supplies.

To avoid having to close schools and businesses during future outbreaks, the plan also includes better ventilation and air filtration, sick leave for people who are infected or who need to care for someone who has been infected, and assistance for child care facilities.

To quickly identify and combat new viral variants, the administration plans to expand wastewater tracking, which can detect an increase in infections four to six days before people are diagnosed, and expand genomic surveillance to learn of the presence of new variants when they represent just .1% of cases, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who directs the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said at the news conference.

The CDC also is developing systems for more quickly determining the effectiveness of vaccines and medications against new variants, provide emergency supplies, extend hospital capacity and accelerate development and distribution of new vaccines and treatments.

Other administration priorities include vaccinating younger children if and when shots are approved in that age group, boosting American manufacturing capacity to produce 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine annually, expanding and extending COVID-19 testing capacity in the U.S., and helping with the long-term effects of the pandemic, including long-haul COVID-19 and mental health support for health care workers.

At the news conference, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president's chief medical adviser, said he hopes Congress will support the development of a vaccine that protects long-term against a wide range of variants and eventually a vaccine that can prevent all coronaviruses, the family that includes the pandemic virus.

As part of the effort to provide more free, at-home testing, starting next week people can order four free tests through COVIDTests.gov, even if they already have ordered and received tests.

Contact Karen Weintraub at kweintraub@usatoday.com.

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden administration unveils COVID-19 preparedness plan, test to treat

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Thaddeus Young on having to adjust to Raptors’ unique system

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young stressed the importance of simply “flushing” away a poor performance against the Charlotte Hornets and getting ready to bounce back the very next night. He also discussed how he’s still adapting to the Raptors’ system, having to learn multiple positions on the court.Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Hockey equipment giant CCM to stop marketing Ovechkin, other Russian NHLers

    CCM won't be marketing Alex Ovechkin and other Russians for the foreseeable future.

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • Dominik Hasek calls Ovechkin a 'chicken sh-t', wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Nashville ready for NHL Stadium Series debut vs. Tampa Bay

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL always knew it would hold an outdoor game in Music City. It was just a question of timing. The Nashville Predators are hosting the reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night at Nissan Stadium, home to the NFL's Tennessee Titans, as part of the NHL's Stadium Series. This is the second outdoor game for the Predators, who played in the 2020 Winter Classic in Dallas, and the first for the Lightning. Country stars Miranda Lambert and Dierks Ben

  • Rondo will miss at least 2 weeks with sprained toe

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Guard Rajon Rondo will miss at least two weeks with a sprained toe, the latest injury to hit the Cavaliers’ backcourt. Rondo sprained his right big toe in the fourth quarter of Cleveland’s loss at Detroit on Thursday night. He didn’t finish the game, and the team said an MRI taken Friday revealed the sprain. The 36-year-old Rondo, acquired earlier this season after Ricky Rubio tore a knee ligament, made his first start since joining Cleveland. He was forced to have a larger role

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Canada's Shapovalov loses wild Dubai semifinal against Czech qualifier Vesely

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Canada's Denis Shapovalov fell to Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely in a wild semifinal that saw all three sets go to tiebreaks on Friday at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Shapovalov was serving for the match up 5-4 in the third set before Vesely came back to complete a 6-7 (7), 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3) victory in three hours 12 minutes. Vesely, who advanced to the semifinals with an upset of top seed Novak Djokovic, will face Russian star Andrey Rublev in Saturday's final. Rubl

  • Alex Ovechkin speaks about Russia's invasion of Ukraine: 'Please, no more war'

    The Capitals captain called for an end to the war despite offering tacit support for Russian president Vladimir Putin.

  • Lost Ark is the hottest game right now

    Lost ark is a game you shouldn't miss!

  • A moment of appreciation for DeMar DeRozan

    The former Toronto Raptor keeps outdoing himself and is getting the league-wide respect he deserves. Imman and Yasmin take a moment to appreciate the 32-year-old as he is seemingly in the prime of his career.

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Penguins' Matheson out indefinitely with upper-body injury

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury sustained in a loss to New Jersey on Thursday. Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said Matheson is “week to week.” It is unclear when Matheson was hurt. He skated 19:04 in a 6-1 setback that marked Pittsburgh's third straight defeat. Matheson, who has seven goals and 14 assists in 50 games this season for the Penguins, was part of Pittsburgh's third defensive pairing alongside Chad Ruhwede

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.