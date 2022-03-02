Biden administration unveils COVID-19 preparedness plan, includes a 'test to treat' initiative

President Joe Biden's administration announced a new COVID-19 preparedness plan Wednesday, offering more support to schools and business to remain open during outbreaks, combating and preventing new viral variants, and providing high-risk Americans with better access to drugs that can prevent severe COVID-19.

"Today we have the tools we need to protect each other and treat COVID-19," Jeff Zients, the White House's coronavirus response coordinator, said at a news conference, citing masks, testing, variant surveillance, vaccines and treatments.

Many of the administration's priorities will require funding authorization from Congress, Zients said, without providing any specific figures.

The country has made tremendous strides since Biden took office, Zients said, but more is needed to prepare for any future variants and outbreaks.

The president's plan focuses on four major areas: protecting against infection and treating people who develop COVID-19; preparing for new variants; preventing economic and school shutdowns; and supporting efforts to prevent and treat infections around the world, he said.

Right now, it's complicated to access medications for COVID-19, which must be given within five to seven days of the onset of symptoms. Tests can sometimes take days to confirm an infection. Getting a prescription can be tricky and time-consuming, particularly for people who don't have a primary care doctor. And the drugs remain in short supply.

With his "test to treat" initiative, Biden plans to dramatically increase supply, particularly of an antiviral made by Pfizer, which has been shown to prevent nearly 90% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in people at high risk for disease.

He announced Tuesday that his administration has bought 20 million doses of the antiviral, and Pfizer will provide 1 million doses this month and twice that amount next month. Monoclonal antibodies, which provide the body tools to fight off infection, also will be made available at no cost, along with the drug remdesivir, which has been shown to prevent the vast majority of hospitalizations if given within a week of the onset of symptoms.

Biden's plan also dramatically shortens the process of receiving a prescription for the medications by allowing pharmacies and community health centers that provide coronavirus testing to also prescribe the antivirals and monoclonal antibodies.

The administration promises to begin launching these "one-stop shops" this month, including hundreds of sites across the country at CVS, Walgreens, and Kroger pharmacies, nursing homes and veterans health centers.

The United States also will continue to provide vaccine to other parts of the world where access remains limited, to help contain outbreaks and reduce the risk of new variants, Zients said. The U.S. has promised to provide 1.2 billion vaccine doses to low-income countries and conflict zones, as well as oxygen, protective equipment and other supplies.

To avoid having to close schools and businesses during future outbreaks, the plan also includes better ventilation and air filtration, sick leave for people who are infected or who need to care for someone who has been infected, and assistance for child care facilities.

To quickly identify and combat new viral variants, the administration plans to expand wastewater tracking, which can detect an increase in infections four to six days before people are diagnosed, and expand genomic surveillance to learn of the presence of new variants when they represent just .1% of cases, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who directs the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said at the news conference.

The CDC also is developing systems for more quickly determining the effectiveness of vaccines and medications against new variants, provide emergency supplies, extend hospital capacity and accelerate development and distribution of new vaccines and treatments.

Other administration priorities include vaccinating younger children if and when shots are approved in that age group, boosting American manufacturing capacity to produce 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine annually, expanding and extending COVID-19 testing capacity in the U.S., and helping with the long-term effects of the pandemic, including long-haul COVID-19 and mental health support for health care workers.

At the news conference, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president's chief medical adviser, said he hopes Congress will support the development of a vaccine that protects long-term against a wide range of variants and eventually a vaccine that can prevent all coronaviruses, the family that includes the pandemic virus.

As part of the effort to provide more free, at-home testing, starting next week people can order four free tests through COVIDTests.gov, even if they already have ordered and received tests.

Contact Karen Weintraub at kweintraub@usatoday.com.

