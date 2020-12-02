Biden unlike Trump will ‘hold China accountable' in a ‘more consistent way’: senator
President-elect Joe Biden dismissed speculation that he will quickly abandon the Phase 1 trade agreement President Trump signed with China, telling the New York Times Wednesday, “I’m not going to prejudice my options.”
But Senator Chris Van Hollen (D, Md.), a vocal critic of the Chinese government, said Biden’s handling of U.S.-China relations will mark a dramatic shift from Trump, largely because it will be more “consistent and predictable.”
Speaking to Yahoo Finance Live, Van Hollen said the incoming Biden administration will do much more to “uphold the principles of rule of law and freedom of speech” in his dealings with Beijing.
“I expect the Biden administration to hold China accountable and to do it in a more consistent way,” Van Hollen said. “[With] the Trump administration we've seen a lot of zigging and zagging. We go from President Xi being President Trump's best buddy, to being the devil.”
Biden inherits a toxic relationship with the world’s second largest economy, brought on by a years-long trade war and global pandemic. Under Trump, the U.S. has aggressively gone after Chinese tech companies citing national security concerns, while blaming Beijing for the global repercussions of the coronavirus. In January, Trump inked a Phase 1 agreement, leaving in place 25% of tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods. China agreed to purchase an additional $200 billion in American goods over 2020 and 2021, but has fallen behind on its commitments significantly.
The president-elect has called for a global coalition to pressure Chinese leadership, saying it will be a “major priority” in the initial days of his administration. Biden told New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman, his “goal would be to pursue trade policies that actually produce progress on China’s abusive practices — that’s stealing intellectual property, dumping products, illegal subsidies to corporations” and forcing “tech transfers” from American companies to their Chinese counterparts.
Chinese firms ‘the only outliers’
Van Hollen has moved aggressively to take on Chinese companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges. On Wednesday, the House of Representatives passed bipartisan legislation he co-sponsored with Senator John Kennedy (R, La.), that would subject Chinese firms in the U.S. to the same independent audit requirements that apply to American companies. Trump has been supportive of the bill. The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, which passed the Senate unanimously in May, requires firms to disclose whether they are owned or controlled by a foreign government. They must also commit to audits from the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) within three years.
Companies registered in China and Hong Kong are not currently subject to PCAOB audits.
“If we allow a country to pass laws that shield their own companies from providing important information to American investors, then other countries would follow suit,” Van Hollen said. “Right now, China is the only outlier in the entire world. And so, this is a time where their companies are going to have to, you know, find a way to provide this information, or ask for their own governments to change some of these rules.”
The growing pressure is likely to prompt more than 30 companies to seek secondary listings in Hong Kong or mainland China exchanges, according to a report by Jefferies. E-commerce giants Alibaba (BABA), JD.com (JD), and online gaming group Netease (NTES) are already among a growing list of Chinese firms that have successfully listed in Hong Kong this year, raising concerns about a large exodus from U.S. exchanges.
Van Hollen said that is unlikely to happen.
“American markets are very important to these Chinese companies and so I do not anticipate them leaving. I anticipate over the next three years, finding a way to comply with these rules,” he said.
Akiko Fujita is an anchor and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @AkikoFujita
