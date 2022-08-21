Biden administration takes student loan payment pause to the brink of Aug. 31 deadline

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration will announce in "the next week or so" a decision on student loan payments, which have been on pause since March 2020, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

The student loan payment pause is set to expire Aug. 31.

"We've been talking daily about this, and I can tell you that the American people will hear within the next week or so what the president and the Department of Education will be doing around that," Cardona said.

Beyond the pause in loan payments, the Biden administration has been under pressure from some Democratic lawmakers and student loan activists to forgive up to $50,000 in student loans.

President Joe Biden in April said he was at the stage of looking at student loan reduction, but it would take a few weeks, but no formal announcements followed.

Cardona also addressed teacher shortages, saying they are "a symptom of what I call a teacher respect issue," and added that "we need to respect the profession better."

He also said on CBS' "Face the Nation," that ''we need to make sure we're supporting our educators, giving them the working conditions where they feel connected to the community and feel supported in the work that they're doing.

The Department of Education in March called on states to address the nationwide teacher shortage, and strengthen student recovery with money from the American Rescue Plan.

