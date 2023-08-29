Biden administration sends $250 million military aid for Ukraine as counteroffensive grinds on

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Tuesday announced a $250 million military aid package for Ukraine that includes equipment to clear Russian minefields that have stalled Ukraine’s counteroffensive.

The shipment also includes additional ammunition for air defense to counter Russian drones and missiles. The Pentagon will also send artillery shells and three million rounds of small-arms ammunition.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Biden administration has provided more than $43 billion in military aid to Ukraine. Ukrainian troops, using western armored vehicles, trucks and artillery, have made limited gains in taking back Ukrainian territory for Russia.

On Monday, William LaPlante, the Pentagon’s top weapons buyer, said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, consider the effect of each military aid package on the U.S. military readiness.

“So, by definition, if it’s taken of out of drawdown, the assessment’s been made (that) we can do it and we can manage the risk,” LaPlante said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine aid: Biden White House pledges $250 million in military aid