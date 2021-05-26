Biden administration, Gov. Newsom open California coast to offshore wind farms

Charles Ventura, USA TODAY
·4 min read

LOS ANGELES — California and the U.S. government announced an agreement Tuesday to open up areas off the state’s central and northern coasts to the first commercial wind energy farms on the Pacific Coast.

The pact that would float hundreds of turbines off the coast of Morro Bay and Humboldt Bay was touted as a breakthrough to eventually power 1.6 million homes and help the state and federal government reach ambitious climate change goals through clean energy production.

“California, as we all know, has a world-class offshore wind resource, and it can play a major role in helping to accelerate California’s and the nation’s transition to clean energy,” National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy said.

The plan includes floating 380 windmills across a nearly 400-square-mile (1,035-square-kilometer) expanse of sea 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Morro Bay. The site could be finalized next month and could be put up for lease next year.

The announcement is part of President Joe Biden’s plan to create 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030.

The new projects — if approved and built — would provide a major expansion of offshore wind power in the U.S. Currently, there are just two working offshore wind farms — off Block Island in Rhode Island and off Virginia — but more than two dozen others are in development.

The projects will require several stages of approval — from an early review by the Coastal Commission to federal and state environmental reviews after a lease sale, said Sandy Louey of the California Energy Commission.

Biden’s climate crusade:: How his plan to cut carbon emissions, create jobs could impact U.S.

'We've lost too much time': US rejoins Paris climate accord 107 days after leaving it

Three of Deepwater Wind&#39;s five turbines stand in the water off Block Island, Rhode Island, the nation&#39;s first offshore wind farm. California and the federal government have agreed to open up areas off the central and northern coasts to massive wind farms.
Three of Deepwater Wind's five turbines stand in the water off Block Island, Rhode Island, the nation's first offshore wind farm. California and the federal government have agreed to open up areas off the central and northern coasts to massive wind farms.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, said he included $20 million in his revised budget proposal this month that would help expedite environmental review of the projects.

“We value process but not the paralysis of a process that takes years and years and years that can be done in a much more focused way,” Newsom said.

Environmental groups — including Audubon and the Natural Resources Defense Council — issued statements in support of the project with the caveat that fish, seabirds and marine mammals are protected.

The Environmental Defense Center, which was founded in Santa Barbara after a massive offshore oil spill in 1969, echoed that sentiment, calling for minimal harm to species and coastal communities.

“We must remain vigilant in our efforts to ensure offshore wind is a net positive for California by also implementing robust environmental protections,” Kristen Hislop said in a statement.

Fishermen, however, are concerned that construction and operation of projects on this scale could disrupt the ecosystem and that they were not consulted on the impact the locations could have on their industry.

“We feel we’ve not been invited to have a seat at the table. We feel we’re on the menu,” said Mike Conroy, executive director of The Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen’s Associations.

The area off Morro Bay is a fishery for tuna and sword fish and he’s concerned that the floating turbines could change migratory patterns of whales and other species. If blue and humpback whales, for example, are forced closer to shore, it could bring closures of Dungeness crab fishing.

The areas were chosen by agreement with the state, the Department of Interior, which oversees the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, and the Department of Defense, which conducts training and weapons testing off the coast.

The agreement comes two weeks after the Biden administration announced a $3 billion project off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts that would power 400,000 homes with 84 turbines. The 800-megawatt Vineyard Wind project would be the first utility-scale wind power development in federal waters.

Another proposed project, Ocean Wind, off New Jersey would create 1,100-megawatts of power.

Those wind farms would be dwarfed by the scale of the California projects.

The California wind farms would produce a combined 4.6 gigawatts, with the Morro Bay operation providing two-thirds of that output. Currently, wind turbines on mountain passes and in the deserts across the state can produce 5.5 gigawatts, according the California Wind Energy Association.

Unlike the East Coast wind farms where turbines are stationary, the California projects will employ a newer floating technology because the continental shelf drops off more quickly in the Pacific than in the Atlantic Ocean.

California set a goal to produce all electricity by 2045 through renewable energy resources and zero-carbon generating facilities.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden administration and California open coast to offshore wind farms

Latest Stories

  • 'Hockey Guy' Stephen A. Smith delightfully shreds the Oilers

    Top ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith had some words for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers after they were brutally swept by the Jets.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Nets destroy Celtics to take 2-0 series lead

    Welcome to the Yahoo Sports NBA playoff tracker, your daily one-stop shop for all the latest game results from each NBA playoff series. Here's a look at Tuesday's games.

  • Wayne Gretzky steps down from role with Oilers, reportedly joins TNT

    One day after the Edmonton Oilers were swept in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Winnipeg Jets, Wayne Gretzky decided to step away from his role as vice chairman of the organization.

  • Prized pitching prospect Alek Manoah set to make first Blue Jays start

    Top Blue Jays pitching prospect Alek Manoah will make his major-league debut on Wednesday night when he starts for Toronto against the New York Yankees.

  • Julius Randle wins NBA Most Improved Player after leading Knicks back to playoffs

    Randle turned himself into a star this season.

  • Oilers' many issues exposed in revealing postseason exit

    All that regular season progress doesn't cover for the fact that the Oilers remain deeply flawed.

  • Andrew Wiggins commits to Team Canada this summer

    Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins announced his commitment to Team Canada on Monday.

  • New Era appears to pull bizarre 'Local Market' caps after widespread mockery on MLB Twitter

    These hats were bad, y'all. Incredibly bad.

  • Sean McDermott 'concerned' about Bills reaching possible NFL vaccination threshold

    McDermott has been vaccinated, but not enough Bills players have followed his lead.

  • Bryson DeChambeau responds to Brooks Koepka's disdain, fires off some dumbbell curls

    Can we please see these guys paired at the U.S. Open next month?

  • Joe Burrow throws during OTAs just six months after tearing ACL, MCL

    Joe Burrow took another huge step in his recovery from knee surgery.

  • NBA fines Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis $50,000 for club visit after Game 1 win over Clippers

    Kristaps Porzingis reportedly went to a club on Sunday in Los Angeles.

  • Cleveland RHP Zach Plesac fractures hand while 'aggressively' taking his shirt off

    Baseball players and stupid injuries. Name a more iconic duo.

  • Alex Ovechkin confident he'll sign extension with Capitals

    Alex Ovechkin said Tuesday he is confident he will sign an extension and play again next season for the franchise he led to the Stanley Cup in 2018.

  • Packers coach Matt LaFleur talks up QB Jordan Love with Aaron Rodgers absent from OTAs

    Rodgers isn't at voluntary OTAs, so LaFleur focused on the quarterback who is actually present.

  • Jets captain Blake Wheeler takes puck to groin for clutch block

    There’s always talk about the sacrifices made to win in the playoffs, and Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler put it all on the line on Monday.

  • Watch the Champions League final live this weekend with a free trial

    An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Musgrove sharp, Padres steal 6 bases in 7-1 win over Brewers

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joe Musgrove and three relievers combined on a two-hitter, San Diego got to Brewers ace Corbin Burnes by matching a season high with six stolen bases and the Padres beat Milwaukee 7-1 Tuesday night. San Diego ran like crazy on a night when Burnes (2-4) was uncharacteristically wild and scored four runs against the right-hander in six innings, spiking his ERA from 1.79 to 2.33. Burnes, who opened the season with a record 58 strikeouts before issuing a walk, issued three free passes, hit a batter and threw a wild pitch. Five of San Diego’s stolen bases came with Burnes on the mound. The Padres are the only team to steal six bases in a game this season and have done it twice. No team has had seven steals since Washington against the Chicago Cubs on June 27, 2017. Musgrove, who pitched a no-hitter April 9 vs. Texas, did not allow a hit until Lorenzo Cain’s one-out single in the fifth, but he couldn’t finish the inning. Tim Hill (3-2) relieved with the bases loaded and got the final out, then threw a perfect sixth. Craig Stammen pitched two innings, allowing Milwaukee’s only run on a two-out homer by Travis Shaw, his sixth. Emilio Pagan finished with a scoreless ninth. San Diego's Victor Caratini drew a four-pitch walk against Burnes to open the third, and Kim Ha-seong was hit by a pitch. Caratini took third on a one-out flyout to center and scored on a double steal, with Kim continuing to third on an error by catcher Omar Narvaez. Jurickson Profar followed with an RBI single through the right side. San Diego added two more in the sixth on one hit. Pham walked to open, stole second and took third on a wild pitch. Profar walked and stole second. Pham scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Fernando Tatis Jr. and Hosmer followed with an RBI single. San Diego entered the day leading the majors with 50 stolen bases. The Padres added two runs on three hits in the seventh off Eric Yardley, activated off the injured list earlier Wednesday. San Diego added another run in the eighth without a hit when Tatis walked, stole second, took third on a ground out and scored on a wild pitch. After allowing Cain’s single in the fifth, Musgrove hit Shaw with a pitch and walked Burnes to load the bases with two outs, ending his 84-pitch outing. Hill relieved and enticed Kolten Wong into a ground-ball force at second. TRAINER’S ROOM Padres: LHP Drew Pomeranz, on the 10-day IL with a left shoulder impingement, suffered a setback throwing to live hitters Sunday when his left lat muscle tightened up. “He is going to be basically no throwing for the next five days or so,” manager Jayce Tingler said. “We’ll kind of see how he progresses after that.” … 3B Manny Machado, bothered by a sore left shoulder, was scheduled to take batting practice Tuesday. Brewers: Yardley was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and relieved in the sixth inning. BREWERS MOVES OF Tyrone Taylor was optioned to Triple-A Nashville. IF Jack Hager was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets and assigned to Nashville. UP NEXT The Brewers have not announced a starter for third game of the series against the Padres on Wednesday. RHP Chris Paddock (2-3, 3.98) starts for San Diego. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jim Hoehn, The Associated Press

  • Anthony Davis kicks Jae Crowder in groin, summons Draymond Green to Twitter

    AD got a flagrant 1 for the kick, but still got to shoot free throws.