Biden administration will end COVID-19 emergencies on May 11

The Biden administration will end both the COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency on May 11, the White House informed Congress on Monday night.

The current public health emergency is in place through April, while the national emergency is in place until February.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

PHOTO: President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure at the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel North Portal in Baltimore, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Biden administration will end COVID-19 emergencies on May 11 originally appeared on abcnews.go.com