Biden administration announces changes to speed up asylum process at the border

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration on Wednesday announced changes aimed at speeding up the processing of asylum cases for migrants coming to the U.S. southern border with Mexico.

The Biden administration for months has grappled with record numbers of migrants coming to the U.S.-Mexico border, including more than 200,000 migrant encounters in July.

Under the new policy, asylum officers would be allowed to adjudicate requests for United States protection rather than the immigration courts, which are experiencing backlog.

Migrants at the US-Mexico border: A record number of migrants came to the border in July. Here’s why the US isn’t seeing a typical ‘seasonal migration’ trend

Reach Rebecca Morin at Twitter @RebeccaMorin_

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden administration announces changes to speed up asylum process