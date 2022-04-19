Biden administration announces cancellation of student loans for 40,000 Americans amid renewed pressure

John Bowden
·1 min read
Joe Biden speaks in North Carolina (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Joe Biden speaks in North Carolina (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Joe Biden’s administration is finally taking action on student loans as it faces mounting pressure to do something to prove to voters that it can take tangible action to improve their lives before the 2022 midterms later this year.

The US Department of Education on Tuesday announced that it would open a review of borrowing practices aimed at “addressing historical failures in the administration of the federal student loan programs” which it said would result in immediate forgiveness of student loans for 40,000 Americans.

The review is also expected to result in the department granting at least three years of loan credit to more than 3.6 million other borrowers.

More follows...

