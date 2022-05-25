Biden says 'we have to act' after Texas school shooting

·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden delivered an emotional call for new restrictions on firearms after a gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday.

“When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?” Biden said at the White House shortly after returning from a five-day trip to Asia that was bookended by tragedy.

With first lady Jill Biden standing by his side in the Roosevelt Room, Biden added, “I am sick and tired. We have to act.”

At least 18 students were killed, according to a state senator who said he was briefed by law enforcement, in addition to a teacher.

Just two days before Biden left on his trip, he met with victims' families after a hate-motivated shooter killed 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

The back-to-back tragedies served as sobering reminders of the frequency and brutality of an American epidemic of mass gun violence.

“These kinds of mass shootings rarely happen anywhere else in the world," Biden said. "Why?”

He directed that American flags be flown at half-staff through sunset Saturday in honor of the victims in Texas.

Vice President Kamala Harris said earlier that people normally declare in moments like this, “our hearts break — but our hearts keep getting broken ... and our broken hearts are nothing compared to the broken hearts of those families.”

“We have to have the courage to take action ... to ensure something like this never happens again,” she said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden was briefed on the shooting by deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley-Dillon and other members of his senior team aboard Air Force One.

Shortly before landing in Washington, Biden spoke with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott from the presidential plane “to offer any and all assistance he needs in the wake of the horrific shooting in Uvalde, TX,” White House communications director Kate Bedingfield tweeted.

Zeke Miller And Chris Megerian, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • PHOTOS: Scenes from Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting where 18 children killed

    Heartbreak, shock and grief outside Robb Elementary School, where Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed an 18-year-old is suspected to have killed children and adults

  • South Korea's new president says a softer approach to North Korea 'has proven to be a failure'

    Yoon Seok-yeol and Biden also announced that their two countries are taking initial steps toward resuming joint US-South Korean military exercises.

  • Texas leaders call for prayers, some for gun control after Uvalde school shooting

    State leaders have split across usual political talking points in the wake of the shooting that killed 15 at an elementary school, some calling for gun control and most for prayers.

  • ‘Idolatry of violence’: AOC attacks ‘pro life’ GOP over Texas school shooting

    18 students and three adults dead after attack on elementary school

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Can't Figure Out Why People Are Picking On Murderous White Supremacists

    “White supremacy shouldn’t be the main target,” said Greene, who instead urged panic over the border "invasion."

  • Behind the scenes in Japan, a welcome for Biden's defence of Taiwan

    For Japan, U.S. President Joe Biden's comment he would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan signalled no formal change in policy. Biden's remark on Monday - during his first Asia visit since taking office - appeared to stretch the limits of the U.S. policy of "strategic ambiguity" toward self-ruled Taiwan, to China's anger. While the United States has a commitment under its Taiwan Relations Act "to help provide Taiwan the means to defend itself", it has long declined to make clear how it might react in the event of a Chinese attack on the island.

  • Steve Kerr calls on Congress to pass gun legislation after Uvalde school shooting: 'When are we going to do something?'

    “They won’t vote on it because they want to hold onto their own power. It’s pathetic. I’ve had enough.”

  • Stephen King passionately calls for ‘gun control now’ following Uvalde school shooting

    King previously wrote the essay ‘Guns’ in the wake of the Sandy Hook massacre

  • 15 killed in school shooting; gunman dead

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 15 people were killed in a shooting Tuesday at an elementary school. (May 24)

  • 'As the slaughter increases, as our kids run for their lives, we do nothing. What are we doing?'

    Sen. Murphy: Why are we here if not to try to make sure that fewer schools ... go through what Sandy Hook (went through and) Uvalde is going through?

  • Aston Martin’s Slick, Bond-Worthy Helicopter Is Getting a Second Series

    The ACH130 Aston Martin series sold out so quickly—with many owners piloting their own helicopters—that Airbus just announced a new series.

  • US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wins GOP primary in Georgia

    U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defeated five challengers Tuesday in a GOP primary race that tested how her conservative Georgia constituents judged her turbulent freshman term. Greene, 47, became a celebrity of the Republican Party's far-right fringe with her election two years ago as she embraced former President Donald Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was stolen, and engaged in conspiracy theories about the coronavirus. Greene spoke at an event organized by a white nationalist where the crowd chanted “Putin!” after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and launched other partisan attacks that critics said promoted racism and violence.

  • After yet another mass shooting, lawmaker pleads to his colleagues: 'What are we doing?'

    Every single mass shooting in America is not just a tragedy, Connecticut Democrat Chris Murphy said, it is a political -- a moral -- failing by the country's leaders who must choose anew after each killing to do nothing about the violence. "What are we doing?" Murphy asked the chamber, repeating the question several times throughout his speech, for dramatic effect. "There have been more mass shootings than days in the year," he said.

  • Jordan Binnington embrassed himself with water-bottle toss

    Never one to shy from the limelight, St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington allegedly threw at water bottle at Nazem Kadri, while the Avalanche player was doing a television interview after Colorado's Game 3 victory,

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Defending champ Krejcikova loses to French foe in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova arrived at the French Open as the defending champion in singles and doubles. She also was coming off a three-month absence from the tour because of an injured right elbow, so even her own expectations were rather modest. Krejcikova was right to be apprehensive — and on Monday, she become only the third woman in the professional era to exit in the first round at Roland Garros a year after earning the trophy. The second-seeded Krejcikova got off to a terrific start

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp

  • Canada Soccer is paying Iran's team $400K to play in Vancouver, team official says

    Canada Soccer is paying Iran's soccer federation $400,000 to play a controversial exhibition game next month in Vancouver, according to the head of Iran's national team. The team's director, Hamed Estili, told Iranian state-affiliated media outlet Tasnim that for the first time in 22 years, Iran's soccer federation will make a profit off a friendly match. Canada Soccer did not answer CBC's questions about the quoted sum or where the money is coming from. The organization said it's normal practic