Biden accuses Trump of ‘inciting violence’ and ‘spreading lies for profit’

Joe Biden said Donald Trump believed he was ‘above the law’ and was driven by ‘vengeance’ - Caitlin O'Hara/Bloomberg

Joe Biden accused Donald Trump of “inciting violence” and “spreading lies for profit” in a new re-election strategy by the US president.

In a full-throttle attack, Mr Biden said his Republican rival believed he was “above the law” and posed “a threat to the brick and mortar of our democratic institutions”.

Mr Biden, 80, typically avoids referencing his predecessor by name but is trialling a new approach in light of his anaemic polling numbers.

Speaking in Arizona, he warned: “This is a dangerous notion, this president is above the law, no limits on power”.

He added: “Trump says the Constitution gave him, quote, the right to do whatever he wants as president, end of quote. I never heard a president say that in jest. Not guided by the Constitution or by common service and decency toward our fellow Americans but by vengeance and vindictiveness.”

The oblique reference to Mr Trump’s four indictments on 91 criminal counts was as close as Mr Biden has come to discussing the prosecution of his most likely 2024 opponent.

Joe Biden called Donald Trump's MAGA movement ‘a threat to the character of our nation’ - Mike Mulholland/AP

‘Retribution’

He noted Mr Trump had vowed to seek “retribution” against his foes and accused media outlets of “treason”.

He cited in particular the 77-year-old former president’s suggestion that Mark Milley, the outgoing chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, might deserve to be put to death.

The four-star general has since said he is taking additional security precautions.

‘Abuse of power’

Mr Biden said a second Trump term would mean: “Seizing power, concentrating power, attempting to abuse power, purging and packing key institutions, spewing conspiracy theories, spreading lies for profit and power to divide America in every way, inciting violence against those who risk their lives to keep Americans safe, weaponising against the very soul of who we are as Americans.”

He added: “This MAGA threat is a threat to the brick and mortar of our democratic institutions. It’s also a threat to the character of our nation.”

It is a marked shift in Mr Biden’s re-election campaign strategy. For months, he has strived to stay above the fray, using the power of his office to present himself as a statesman and making a contrast to his opponent.

Poor ratings

But polls have shown the approach has failed to shift his poor approval ratings even among Democrats.

However, the White House believes Democratic voters and swing voters will back him if the alternative is Mr Trump.

Mr Biden’s speech in Arizona came at an event to honour John McCain, the late Republican senator, with whom he shared a long friendship despite their political differences.

The president announced that he would be directing leftover pandemic relief funds to be used to help build a library to memorialise Mr McCain.

The Arizona senator, who died in 2018, was a fierce GOP critic of Mr Trump.

Arizona is a key 2024 battleground state that Mr Biden narrowly won in 2020.