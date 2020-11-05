Biden Accrues More Votes Than Any Other Prez Nominee in US History

As the counting of ballots continues in several key states in the United States (US), Democratic nominee Joe Biden has reshaped milestones. Superseding Barack Obama's record, Biden has become the presidential candidate to win the most votes in the history of the US!

According to data from the Associated Press, Biden surpassed the popular vote record of 69,498,516 set by Obama in 2008 on Wednesday.

As of 12:10 pm ET, 69.9 million votes had been cast for Biden, surpassing Obama’s popular vote record by 300,000.

This comes in as the 2020 US Election saw a record turnout among eligible voters in over a century.

Republican nominee Trump, too, is close to breaking Obama's record, with 67,321,943 votes as of midday Wednesday.

