Bidding War Erupts Over Brad Pitt Racing Film Directed By Joseph Kosinski, With Jerry Bruckheimer On Board As Producer
On Friday afternoon, a bidding war kicked off amongst Hollywood’s major studios over an untitled Formula One film that has Brad Pitt attached to star, Deadline has confirmed.
The film will be helmed by Top Gun: Maverick, with that Paramount blockbuster’s screenwriter Ehren Kruger and its producer Jerry Bruckheimer also in the mix.
While no information has been provided yet as the story the film will examine, we hear that British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton is involved in some capacity, as well. Paramount is joined in the bidding war by studios including MGM, Sony, Universal and Disney with Netflix, Apple and Amazon also competing to lock the film down.
When contacted by Deadline, representatives for Pitt and Kosinski declined comment.
